ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin, IVE's Leeseo and actor Moon Sung Hyun's FIRST LOOK as SBS' Inkigayo's new MC trio revealed

ZEROBASEONE's Yujin, IVE's Leeseo, and actor Moon Sung Hyun are all set to inject energy and charm into SBS’ iconic music show, Inkigayo starting on May 5. Excitement mounts as the weekly music show with an award-giving feature gears up for a fresh start with its new trio of hosts.

On May 3, SBS revealed the first look of its newest trio of MCs for the renowned weekly music show Inkigayo, comprising ZEROBASEONE's Yujin, IVE's Leeseo, and actor Moon Sung Hyun. Take a look at the teaser image for ZEROBASEONE's Yujin, IVE's Leeseo & Moon Sung Hyun as Inkigayo's new MC trio here;

Earlier on April 22, SBS had confirmed their appointment as the new hosts for Inkigayo through their social media handles. While Han Yujin and Leeseo are prominent members of their respective groups ZEROBASEONE and IVE, Moon Sung Hyun is a rookie actor who has earned acclaim from his role in the K-drama Under the Queen's Umbrella, released in 2022.

Previously, Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Woonhak, and actress Park Ji Hu had been performing the hosting duties for Inkigayo.

Now, fans are thrilled to witness the eagerly anticipated synergy between the new trio ZEROBASEONE's Yujin, IVE's Leeseo, and Moon Sung Hyun.

More details about ZEROBASEONE's Yujin, IVE's Leeseo & Moon Sung Hyun

Han Yu Jin, monomously known as Yujin, debuted into the K-pop scene as the youngest member of ZEROBASEONE, showcasing his talent and charm. His journey began on Boys Planet, where he captivated audiences with his vocal skills, securing his spot in the group. With ZEROBASEONE's debut, Yujin continues to mesmerize fans with his vocals and stage presence.

Leeseo, the youngest member of IVE, is a multi-talented artist under Starship Entertainment. From her debut with IVE to collaborations like Blue & Black, Leeseo has proven herself as a versatile performer. Her upcoming OST release for May Lily further highlights her ability to deliver emotive performances.

Moon Sung Hyun, born in 2006, is a promising actor known for his roles in notable dramas like Hello, Me! and My Dearest. With a captivating presence on screen, Moon Sung Hyun has garnered attention for his acting prowess at a young age, promising a bright future in the entertainment industry.

