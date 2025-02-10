ZEROBASEONE's Kim Gyuvin, TWS' Dohoon to be new MCs for Music Core with Hearts2Hearts's A-Na, who's yet to debut

Music Core is set to welcome a brand-new MC lineup featuring ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyuvin, TWS’ Dohoon, and Hearts2Hearts’s A-Na. The trio will take over the hosting duties from THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, NMIXX’s Sullyoon, and actor Lee Jung Ha, who will bid farewell to the show after the February 15 broadcast.

On February 10, Ilgan Sports first reported that Kim Gyuvin and Dohoon had been chosen as the new MCs for Music Core, alongside a member of SM Entertainment’s upcoming girl group Hearts2Hearts. Later, Sports Chosun revealed that the member in question is A-Na.

Shortly after, a source from Music Core officially confirmed the news, stating, “ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyuvin, TWS’ Dohoon, and Hearts2Hearts’s A-Na will be the new MCs”, as quoted by Soompi. With this exciting announcement, fans are eager to see how the new trio will bring fresh energy to the beloved music program.

While the three new MCs are stepping into regular hosting roles for the first time on Music Core, they are no strangers to the stage. Kim Gyuvin previously served as a special MC for five weeks in 2024. Fans were already impressed with his stage presence, making his selection as a permanent MC highly anticipated. Dohoon has also gained experience as a host, having MC’d the 2024 MBC Music Festival and appearing as a special MC on Music Core in February and July of last year.

A-Na, as a soon-to-debut member of SM Entertainment’s Hearts2Hearts, is already generating buzz. While this will be her first official role as an MC, her presence on the show is expected to introduce Hearts2Hearts to a wider audience ahead of their debut.

Before the new hosts take over, Younghoon, Sullyoon, and Lee Jung Ha will bid their fans goodbye. Having served as the show’s MCs since April 2023, the trio built great chemistry and delivered numerous memorable moments over the past year. Their final episode together will air on February 15, marking the end of their time on Music Core. Fans have already begun expressing gratitude for the outgoing MCs while looking forward to the fresh energy that Kim Gyuvin, Dohoon, and A-Na will bring.

According to reports, the new MC trio will officially begin hosting duties in March, ushering in a new era for Music Core. With their combined experience and youthful energy, excitement is high for what they will bring to the show. Furthermore, Music Core airs every Saturday at 3:15 p.m. KST.