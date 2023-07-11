ZEROBASEONE's Kim Gyuvin halts activities amid health concerns after debut, agency issues statement

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Gyuvin has decided to halt his promotional activities owing to health concerns. Kim Gyuvin is a very popular member of ZEROBASEONE who debuted with the group on July 10. Following this debut, the rookie idol decided that he had to take a break from the scheduled activities. The group's agency Wake One issued a statement regarding his condition and shared details on his activities during this break.

Wake One's statement on Kim Gyuvin's health

"Hello, This is Wake One Entertainment.

We are writing to inform you about ZEROBASEONE member Kim Gyuvin's health condition and future plans. Kim Gyuvin is currently experiencing dizziness so he will be taking a break to recover his health. As recommended by the doctor, He will go through a thorough explanation at the hospital and receive treatment. We plan to manage our artists' scheduled activities keeping in mind their health as the top priority in the future. We will do our best to maintain the health of our artists.

Thank You."

About Kim Gyuvin

Kim Gyuvin participated in Mnet's survival show called Boys Planet along with Han Yujin, Zang Hao, and other trainees from Yuehua Entertainment. Kim Gyuvin was praised by the masters for his performance of Kick It which is originally sung by NCT 127. He further regaled with his captivating performance of Love Killa by Monsta X with his popular line "Did you only practice Love Killa for years?" Kim Gyuvin is also known for his cool visuals and seemingly effortless sense of humor. He made it to the final debut line-up of the survival show by securing the seventh position along with Han Yujin in the ninth position and Chinese trainee Zhang Hao in the first position.

ZEROBASEONE In Bloom

On July 10, ZEROBASEONE marked their debut with their mini album YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group released its mesmerizing video game-like music video In Bloom which depicted one's flourishment even in the shade. The rookie group created history by setting a huge record with their debut album. YOUTH IN THE SHADE sold over 1.2 million copies of albums on July 10, becoming the highest sold-out debut album in the history of K-pop.

