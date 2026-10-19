ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong and Kang Ki Young confirmed to lead the new film Siren

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong and actor Kang Ki Young are set to share the screen in the upcoming film Siren. The movie promises an engaging mix of crime, comedy, and unlikely partnerships as two officers with contrasting personalities find themselves working together. Directed by Oh Ki Hwan, known for The Defects, the film has completed filming and is currently in post-production ahead of its planned 2027 release.

Kim Ji Woong to portray trainee Do Yoon

According to Soompi, Kim Ji Woong takes on the role of Do Yoon, the youngest son of the powerful Kangsung Group. Although he has grown up surrounded by wealth and privilege, a life-changing incident in his past inspires him to pursue a career as cop. Passionate about solving crimes, Do Yoon uses his financial resources and influential connections to search challenges. However, his unconventional methods clash with Si Woo’s practical approach and strict adherence to the rules, setting the stage for their ongoing rivalry.

Kang Ki Young takes on the role of Si Woo

Kang Ki Young portrays Si Woo, an ace detective in Gangnam, who entered through a special recruitment program. Determined to improve his circumstances and earn a promotion, he dedicates himself to his work while managing his financial responsibilities. However, Do Yoon’s interference threatens to derail his professional ambitions. Now tasked with mentoring the very trainee he wants to drive away, Si Woo faces an increasingly difficult challenge.

About Siren

Siren follows Do Yoon, a wealthy third-generation chaebol heir and academy student, and Si Woo, an accomplished detective who relies on his bicycle while working hard to secure a promotion. Their first encounter turns disastrous when Do Yoon unexpectedly enters a crime scene, disrupting Si Woo’s arrest operation and putting the detective at risk of disciplinary action.

Despite their determination to avoid each other, the two reunite the following day in Gangnam. This time, they are assigned as partners, with Si Woo becoming Do Yoon’s mentor. Si Woo must also convince the determined trainee to abandon his dream of becoming an officer.

As Si Woo attempts to make Do Yoon give up his ambition and the trainee refuses to back down, their constant clashes gradually evolve into an unexpected partnership. Their contrasting personalities and reluctant teamwork are expected to be among the film’s key highlights. With filming complete, Siren is now in post-production and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027.

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