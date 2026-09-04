ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong confirmed to lead new thriller drama Siren; Agency confirms

ZEROBASEONE band member Kim Ji Woong is expanding his acting portfolio with a new leading role. The idol-actor has been confirmed to headline the upcoming thriller drama Siren (working title), which is currently gearing up for production.

Kim Ji Woong to star in Siren

On September 4, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Kim Ji Woong had been cast as the lead in Siren, with filming expected to begin soon. His agency, Nest Management, subsequently confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that Kim Ji Woong will be starring as the lead in Siren.”

The upcoming project is being developed as a multi-format production spanning a film, mid-form content and short-form episodes. The unique format is expected to allow the story to unfold across different lengths while maintaining its central search-driven narrative.

Kim Ji Woong’s character and drama plot

Siren follows a third-generation chaebol and academy student who joins forces with an ace researcher from an ordinary background. Together, the unlikely partners search a series of cases, with their contrasting backgrounds expected to create an intriguing dynamic.

Kim Ji Woong will portray Do Yoon, the third-generation chaebol heir who is also studying at an academy. The role marks another opportunity for the ZEROBASEONE member to showcase a different side of his acting abilities.

Siren details

The drama will be helmed by director Oh Ki Hwan, who previously directed ENA’s The Defects. With the project combining elements of action and character-driven drama, expectations are building around how the filmmaker will bring the unusual partnership at its center to life.

Siren is expected to begin filming soon, once the remaining principal cast has been finalized. Further details about the supporting cast, release date are yet to be announced. For Kim Ji Woong, the project adds another significant acting credit alongside his activities as a member of ZEROBASEONE, marking an exciting new chapter as he takes on a lead role in a genre-driven drama.

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