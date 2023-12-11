ZEROBASEONE's Ricky to miss 2023 Asia Artist Awards in Philippines due to THIS reason

ZEROBASEONE's Ricky will unfortunately be absent from the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in the Philippines with the rest of his group due to visa issues. The awards ceremony is scheduled for December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, Philippines. The one-day event will be hosted by three K-pop idols: ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, IVE's Wonyoung, and the soloist Kang Daniel.

ZEROBASEONE's Ricky to miss Asia Artist Awards

On December 11, WAKEONE Entertainment, ZEROBASEONE's agency, revealed that Ricky would be unable to participate in the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines. This unfortunate situation is attributed to issues with his passport and visa. ZEROBASEONE, as a group, was initially scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony on December 14.

The agency's complete statement expressed regret in informing fans that, due to unforeseen circumstances affecting passport and visa issuance, ZEROBASEONE member Ricky will be unable to attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

Despite exhaustive efforts both internally and externally and exploring various solutions to facilitate Ricky's participation in the event, it has been conclusively determined that he cannot attend. Consequently, ZEROBASEONE will proceed with a performance featuring the remaining 8 members, excluding Ricky, at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards scheduled for December 14.

The agency sincerely apologized for any confusion caused to fans eagerly awaiting Ricky's participation. Moving forward, they promised to provide their utmost support to ensure ZEROBASEONE's seamless participation in all future overseas events and schedules. The agency sincerely asked fans for their understanding and expressed gratitude.

More about ZEROBASEONE

After completing Boys Planet, the multinational group signed a contract with WAKEONE and officially debuted on July 10, 2023. Their debut album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, made an impact by breaking sales records on the Hanteo chart. The music video for their track In Bloom achieved millions of views and garnered immense love from fans globally. WAKEONE, their management agency, also oversees artists like Kep1er, formed during Girls Planet 999, and soloist Roy Kim.

On November 6, the group made a highly anticipated comeback with their second album, MELTING POINT, accompanied by releasing the music video for the title track, CRUSH. This comeback marked a significant milestone for the group, setting multiple records and further establishing their newfound presence in the music industry.

The group further showcased their talent by performing at the Melon Music Awards 2023 (MMA), and they were honored with the New Artist of the Year award alongside SM Entertainment's RIIZE.

