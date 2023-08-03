ZEROBASEONE's Seok Matthew and Kim Tae Rae diagnosed with COVID-19; agency cancels M Countdown performance

ZEROBASEONE announced the cancellation of some upcoming schedules and postponed the fan sign meeting along with the video call event due to the health of two members. It was also announced that the members Seok Matthew and Kim Tae Rae had been diagnosed with COVID-19. WAKEONE released an official statement regarding the health of the members, upcoming events, and what steps they will be taking to help their artist recover their health.

WAKEONE's statement

"Hello, We're WAKEONE. We would like to inform you about members Seok Matthew and Kim Tae Rae's COVID-19 condition and their future activities. Seok Matthew and Kim Tae Rae showed mild symptoms of body aching on the 2nd (Wednesday), they took the rapid antigen test preemptively and were confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Seok Matthew and Kim Tae Rae have no symptoms other than mild sore throat, following the recommendation of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they will be moved to a separate space for five days to prevent the spread of the infection. Except for Seok Matthew and Kim Tae Rae, other members have shown no specific symptoms currently, after taking the rapid antigen test beforehand their reports were confirmed to be negative. We would like to share the schedule changes that could not be stopped due to the inevitable confirmation of COVID-19. We ask for your understanding of the changes in the schedule, as we have considered our artists' health and safety as our top priority. Firstly, Mnet M Countdown HISTORY M pre-recording was canceled which was scheduled for August 3.

Mnet M Countdown SPECIAL MC Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, and Zhang Hao will proceed as scheduled. All seven members except the two will participate in the 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree K-POP SUPER LIVE. Additionally, the fan sign meeting and video call event scheduled from August 3 (Thursday) to August 5 (Saturday) have been postponed to a later date. The details of the schedule will be announced to the winners individually through the vendor. We will do our best to support Seok Matthew and Kim Tae Rae so that they recover their health quickly. Thank you".

