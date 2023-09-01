ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin is confirmed as the new MC for MNET’s M Countdown

It has been officially confirmed that Sung Han Bin from ZEROBASEONE will be the next MC of Mnet's M Countdown . On September 1st (KST), it was officially announced that Sung Han Bin will be joining the weekly music show as its new host.

Sung Han Bin will be joining as the new MC

In July, Joohoney from MONSTA X stepped down from the weekly music show shortly before entering military service. Since then, various special MCs have taken turns hosting the show. Most recently, NCT's Johnny joined to host alongside (G)I-DLE's Miyeon as a one-day MC on the latest episode.

However, on August 31, M Countdown released a teaser clip hinting at the identity of its next MC. While the video intentionally blurred his face, fans quickly identified the 'mystery host' as ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin.

Watch the spoiler video introducing M Countdown's new MC below

And now, it's officially confirmed that Sung Han Bin will be the next MC for Mnet's music show, M Countdown. On September 1, the weekly music show officially announced Sung Han Bin as its new host.

In a statement released through his agency, WAKEONE Entertainment, Sung Han Bin expressed his excitement, mentioning that he had dreamt of becoming a singer since childhood while watching M Countdown. He feels honored and thrilled to greet viewers as its MC. He looks forward to learning and growing by interacting with many senior singers and colleagues. Han Bin also mentioned his intention to showcase various aspects of his charm that he hasn't been able to reveal until now, hoping that ZEROSE (ZEROBASEONE’s fandom name) will eagerly anticipate it.

Sung Han Bin's debut episode as the MC of M Countdown is scheduled to air on September 7 at 6 PM KST.

ZEROBASEONE’s recent activities

Recently, ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin, alongside Jo Yu Ri, collaborated to sing an OST titled Luv Luv Luv for the drama series My Lovely Liar , which stars Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun and is currently airing. Luv Luv Luv is a charming medium-tempo duet that cutely and playfully captures the excitement between lovers on the series.

Additionally, ZEROBASEONE has officially announced their plans to release new music in November. The group unveiled a teaser film for their upcoming album during the 2023 KCON LA festival, creating anticipation and excitement among fans. Everyone is curious about the music and concept that ZEROBASEONE will bring to the table with this album. This release marks their first comeback since their debut album, "YOUTH IN THE SHADE," which was released in July.

