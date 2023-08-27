ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin and soloist JO YURI to release My Lovely Liar’s OST Luv Luv Luv; read here

Fans were overjoyed to learn that ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin will be singing his first K-drama OST since his debut as a K-pop idol in July 2023. The OST will be sung alongside soloist JO YURI for My Lovely Liar K-drama. The title of the OST is Luv Luv Luv. My Lovely Liar, starring Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun is currently on air.

About My Lovely Liar

My Lovely Liar premiered on July 31 on tvN. The K-drama is directed by Nam Sun Woo and airs every Monday and Tuesday. My Lovely Liar is also available to stream on Viki and Viu. It lies in the mystery, romantic comedy genre. It tells the story of a woman who is unable to trust people because she has the ability to hear lies and is able to uncover the truth. She gets entangled with someone who is deemed a murder suspect and whose innocence no one believes in. Kim So Hyun plays the role of Mok Sol Hee who is a female lead in the show whereas Hwang Min Hyun plays the role of Kim Do Ha/ Kim Seung Joo who is the male lead.

Original Soundtracks of My Lovely Liar

One of the OSTs of the K-drama called Luv Luv Luv will be sung by ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin and JO YURI, it has been reported. The fans are excited to know about this collaboration and are looking forward to the song. Other than this, four OSTs for the song have already been released. Spoiler is sung by the K-pop group VIVIZ whereas soloist Woody sang RUN. MIJOO, a soloist, sang My heart says and An Unbreakable Love sung by Shin Yong Jae. Sung Hanbin recently made his K-pop idol debut with ZEROBASEONE, a group formed on Boys Planet. They released Youth In The Shade as their debut album. Jo Yuri recently made her comeback as a soloist with her second mini-album titled Love All.

