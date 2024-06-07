ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin becomes Song Kang’s successor as new storyteller for part 2 of Mnet’s I-LAND2

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) leader Sung Hanbin has been selected as the new storyteller for Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND2’s upcoming second part. With this, he became the successor of Song Kang who hosted the first part before going to the military.

ZEROBASEONE leader Sung Hanbin selected as next storyteller for I-LAND2 part 2

On June 7, the production team for Mnet’s I-LAND2 confirmed to the media outlets that Sung Hanbin will be the storyteller for the show’s part 2. As the new host, he will play the key role of a symbolic figure, connecting with the viewers of this popular show.

Notably, alongside other members of ZEROBASEONE, he was also a contestant in Mnet’s survival reality show Boys Planet, before the group was formed.

So, fans expect his addition as the new storyteller will add depth to I-LAND2. He will transform into a role model and a reliable senior for many participants while becoming the key link between contestants and the show itself.

More about I-LAND2

I-LAND2 premiered its first episode on April 18, 2024, and marked the wrap-up of the first part with a special episode on June 6.

Out of a total of 24 participants, only 12 girls have been selected to advance to part 2. The competition between these contestants now becomes tougher than ever, as the show proceeds forward with the intention of molding the next trendsetting girl group.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a lot of attention is being paid to the upcoming part 2, as all eyes are on THEBLACKLABEL’s in-house producer TEDDY, who will play an active role in forming the next girl group.

Anticipation also runs high to see how many of these 12 girls will make it to the final to debut with a brand-new K-pop girl group. Notably, the show’s first season aired in 2020 gave birth to the uber-popular boy band ENHYPEN.

Know more about Sung Hanbin's group ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) is a 1-year-old boy band formed from Mnet’s Boys Planet, under WakeOne. The group is composed of nine members including the leased Sung Hanbin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Kim Tae Rae, Seok Matthew, Kim Gyu Vin, Ricky, Han Yu Jin, and Park Gun Wook.

The group recently unveiled their third mini-album You had me at HELLO on May 13.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s challenge for Jisoo’s FLOWER surpasses 278 million views becoming highest-ever by K-pop act on TikTok