ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, IVE's Jang Wonyoung and Kang Daniel to host 2023 Asian Artist Awards

ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and Kang Daniel are confirmed to be hosting the upcoming season of Asian Artist Awards. On September 6, it was announced that the three idols would take the lead as the anchors of the show. Fans have shown their excitement as this would be Sung Hanbin's first time hosting the show.

On September 6, the final host lineup of the 2023 Asian Artist Awards was announced. Recently debuted on July 10 through the survival show called Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin was previously announced as the MC of the music show M Countdown. He will now take over the mic with his seniors as one of the hosts of the award show. IVE member Jang Wonyoung will mark her third year as the host once again for the award show. IVE member with her group mates won the grand prize (daesang) in the Song of the Year category for the song Love Dive. Besides the daesang award, the girl group also won Hot Trend (Singer) and Best New Artist (Singer) at the Asian Artist Awards in 2022.

Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel will also join the After Like singer with ZEROBASEONE's leader Sung Hanbin. The award show is set to be held in December in the Philippines at the Philippines Arena. This will be the first time that the show is going to be held in the country.

About Sung Hanbin, Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel

Sung Hanbin is a member of the rookie boy group ZEROBASEONE with a huge fan following. The group debuted in July with the album YOUTH IN THE SHADE, they have shown their talent through the show Boys Planet and recently performed at 2023 KCON in LA and Japan. Jang Wonyoung is a part of the girl group IVE who made their comeback in April with the album I've IVE and recently dropped their single I WANT in July. Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is a singer-actor who has hosted Street Dance Girls Fighter, its spin-off Street Woman Fighter seasons 1 and 2, Street Man Fighter.

