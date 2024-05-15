ZEROBASEONE's You had me at HELLO becomes group's third consecutive album to hit 1M sales on release day
ZEROBASEONE's You had me at HELLO surpasses 1 million sales on the day of its release and tops iTunes charts across 22 regions within 24 hours of release.
ZEROBASEONE's You had me at HELLO surpasses 1 million copies sale on release day
ZEROBASEONE's latest album tops iTunes charts across 22 regions
ZEROBASEONE released You had me at HELLO on May 13
ZEROBASEONE has achieved million-seller status yet again with their latest release, You had me at HELLO, becoming their third album to surpass 1 million sales on its debut day and topping iTunes charts worldwide. This remarkable feat solidifies their position as a 5th generation icon in the K-pop scene.
ZEROBASEONE’s You had me at HELLO makes historic debut
On May 15, it was revealed that ZEROBASEONE had achieved a monumental feat in the K-pop industry, solidifying their status as a 5th generation icon by attaining million-seller status with their latest release.
Their 3rd mini album, You had me at HELLO, surpassed an incredible 1 million copies in sales on its debut day alone, according to data from the Hanteo Chart. This remarkable achievement marks the third consecutive album from ZEROBASEONE to achieve million-seller status within a day of its release, starting from their debut.
Not only did You had me at HELLO make waves in domestic sales, but it also garnered international acclaim by dominating iTunes Top Album charts in 22 regions worldwide, including Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Brazil. Additionally, the title track, Feel the POP, also topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 12 areas, further showcasing the group's global appeal.
The album's success extends beyond chart-topping achievements, with all tracks from You had me at HELLO gaining traction on both domestic and international music charts. Songs like Solar POWER, Dear ECLIPSE, and Sunday RIDE ranked high on the Melon HOT 100 and Line Music's TOP 100 chart.
Furthermore, the official music video for Feel the POP garnered over 5.8 million views within 13 hours of its release, highlighting ZEROBASEONE's immense popularity on digital platforms.
Watch the music video for Feel the POP here;
More details about ZEROBASEONE and their album You had me at HELLO
ZEROBASEONE, formed through Mnet's Boys Planet, stormed into the K-pop scene with their debut EP Youth in the Shade, selling over two million units and earning them global recognition. Achieving a Rookie Grand Slam, they swept Rookie of the Year awards across various ceremonies.
On May 13, ZEROBASEONE released their third EP, You had me at HELLO, led by the title track Feel the POP. Additionally, they announced their first tour, commencing from Seoul on September 20, 2024, and concluding in Kanagawa on December 5, 2024.
