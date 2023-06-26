ZEROBASEONE's YOUTH IN THE SHADE records 780K pre-orders surpassing X1's debut record

ZEROBASEONE set the record for the highest number of pre-orders for a debut album. The K-pop group has not even debuted yet they have taken over the world with their incredible talents and have already proved their capabilities. ZEROBASEONE is preparing to debut in the month of July with recording breaking yet to be released album YOUTH IN THE SHADE but this is not the only achievement they have made.

YOUTH IN THE SHADE highest pre-orders

On June 23, ZEROFANBASEONE made 100,000 pre-orders within 24 hours of the announcement, praising the China line of the group. Zhang Hao has a huge fan base in his home country China not only did he become the first non-Korean center on a survival show but he was also the trainee that finished at rank 1 on Boys Planet. Given his huge popularity, the K-pop group made the record for the highest number of pre-ordered albums in China by any K-pop artist on its first day. YOUTH IN THE SHADE, the first mini-album of ZEROBASEONE has now set the record for highest pre-orders for a K-pop debut album with 780000 units within 5 days, according to Genie Music Distributors. The group has achieved a great milestone even before their debut, fans are excited to hear their first album.

About ZEROBASEONE

Mnet Boys Planet's group ZEROFANBASEONE is all set to release their first mini album YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group became the first Korean group ever to reach 1 million followers on Instagram within six days, showing how strong the group's fanbase is. WAKEONE, the managing company of the group, has released mesmerizing teaser films and posters for their upcoming debut album. The title poster and the album tracklist will be released on the 3rd and 4th of July respectively, following the MV teasers to be released on the 6th and 9th of July all at 12 am KST, before their grand debut on July 10, 6 pm KST. All nine members Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Hanbin, Matthew, Gyuvin, Ricky, Taerae, Gunwook, and Yujin are set for their new journey as ZEROBASEONE is named as one of the K-pop groups to look forward to by the US Grammy.

