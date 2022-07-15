Zico announces comeback with fourth mini album; Drops teaser for ‘SEOUL DRIFT’

Block B’s Zico is returning with new music! On July 13, a representative of Zico’s agency, KOZ Entertainment, shared the news by stating, “Zico will release his fourth mini album ‘Grown Ass Kid’ on July 27.” Following Zico’s third mini album ‘RANDOM BOX’ being released in July 2020, this will be the ‘Any Song’ hitmaker’s first comeback in two years.

Following this confirmation, Zico dropped the track list for his fourth mini album through his Instagram account. Alongside the title track ‘Freak’, the mini album also includes ‘SEOUL DRIFT’, ‘Trash Talk’, ‘OMZ Freestyle, and ‘Nocturnal Animals’. Further, ‘Trash Talk’ and ‘Nocturnal Animals’ will have mystery featuring artists as well!

Check out the full track list, below:

On July 15 KST, Zico revealed further news! Ahead of the mini album’s release on July 27, Zico will be dropping ‘SEOUL DRIFT’ as a lead single! The news was shared through an exciting teaser image, which showed Zico sitting on a bike, as a magnificent night view stretches out behind him. Further, ‘SEOUL DRIFT’ will be releasing on July 19 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), ahead of the mini album’s release on July 27.

Check out the poster for Zico’s ‘SEOUL DRIFT’, below:

The rapper, record producer, singer and songwriter debuted in 2011 as the leader of Block B, and released his official solo debut single ‘Tough Cookie’ in November 2014. In 2019, it was revealed that Zico had established his own label, KOZ Entertainment. In January 2020, Zico released his hit single ‘Any Song’, which, in particular, received immense popularity after the ‘Any Song Challenge’.

Stay tuned for more updates about Zico’s upcoming release!

