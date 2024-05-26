Zico cancels performance at Yonsei University due to Laryngitis; Agency states health is priority

Zico was scheduled to perform at Yonsei University's festival on May 26 but had to cancel due to health concerns. Zico is a popular rapper and producer known for his songs like Any Song, SPOT, Okey Dookey and more. He made his debut in 2014 as the leader of the K-pop group Block B.

Zico cancels upcoming performance due to Laryngitis

On May 26, Zico's agency KOZ Entertainment announced that the rapper would be cancelling his upcoming schedule at Yonsei University. Zico was set to perform at Yonsei University’s Akaraka Festival with Alumni on May 26. They explained that while practising the night prior, the idol noticed something usual with his throat and was diagnosed with Laryngitis.

They furtherthered that Zico was diagnosed with a vocal cord infection was advised by the medical professional to take rest and recover which is why he will not be able to perform. They asked for teh Yonsei University's alumni and fans for their understanding and support. Lastly they added that their artist's health is their top priority and they will frame a schedule in a way that Zico can promote with his utmost health.

More about Zico

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Zico teamed up for the track SPOT which was released in April. The song quickly trended and has entered several charts.

Zico was confirmed to be the new host of the KBS2 music talk show The Seasons: Zico’s Artist on April 16. The show is scheduled to premiere on April 26.

Zico debuted in 2011 as a part of the boy band Block B. In 2014, he kicked off his solo career. He is a rapper, producer singer and songwriter. He is best known for his track Any Song which started the trend of dance challenges in the K-pop industry. He also launched his production company, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019. In 2021, KOZ Entertainment became a subisdiary of HYBE Corporation which is known for managing artists like BTS, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN and more.

