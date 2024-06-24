Zico embroiled in rumors of robbing late Goo Hara's home after her death; Netizens have mixed reactions

Zico came under fire after some Netizens claimed that it was Zico who robbed Goo Hara's home after her death. The names of the two celebrities have been attached to the Burning Sun scandal previously, making some suspect that it might have been Zico. Goo Hara was a member of the K-pop girl group Kara. She unfortunately passed away in 2019.

Zico accused of robbing Goo Hara's old phones from her safe after death

On June 23, SBS' Unanswered Questions released their episode on Goo Hara's death. The episode also explored the robbery that took place at her home after her passing away. The robber is suspected to have stolen Goo Hara's old phones from her safe. Goo Hara's brother revealed that he had thankfully taken out all the valuables from the safe before the robbery took place.

In the episode, a sketch of the robber was released and the production urged the public to send in any tips which can help recognize the robber. The burglar is suspected to be around 5 foot 8 inches in height and between the ages of late 20s to early 30s.

The sketch led to many believe that Zico was the burglar. Some pointed out that the sketch resembled the rapper. While others mentioned how he was friends with Jung Joon Young who is tied to the Burning Sun scandal. Many recalled Zico's comments on Jung Joon Young's 'Golden Phone'.

While some Netizen asked Zico to confess others defended him. These speculations have been met with varied opinions from Netizens.

More about Zico

Zico debuted in 2011 as a part of the boy band Block B. In 2014, he kicked off his solo career. He is a rapper, producer singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his track Any Song which started the trend of dance challenges in the K-pop industry.

He also launched his production company, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019. In 2021, KOZ Entertainment became a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation which is known for managing artists like BTS, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and more.

