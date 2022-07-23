Zico finds himself in the middle of an apocalypse in the MV poster for upcoming track ‘Freak’

KOZ Entertainment, the agency, unveiled the music video poster for the title song 'Freak' of the 4th mini album 'Grown Ass Kid' through the official social media handles on July 23rd. The released poster shows Zico, who is approaching the end of the world. In front of a building with thick pillars of fire and black smoke rising, he stands alone in shock among the people who are rushing in confusion.

In particular, Zico realistically expresses the feeling that his situation is unbelievable, so his appearance stands out even in the crowd. This image is a part of the music video story designed in the form of an actual movie poster, raising questions about what kind of story Zico will tell before the end of the world.

The prominent lineup of actors reminiscent of a real movie is also written with the names of actors Noh Yoon Seo, Cha Yeop, Park Hae Joon and artist Yong Yong next to Zico's name at the top of the poster. The vast scale of the end-of-the-world story and the solid acting skills of the cast are expected to increase the immersion.

Zico's 4th mini-album title song 'Freak' is a condensed track with Zico's unique and exciting vibes. Dynamic vocals and melody harmonize with the theme of the song, reminiscent of a city of geeks who have become a dwarf due to commotion, so you can feel Zico's energy with your whole body. Zico will release her 4th mini album 'Grown Ass Kid' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 27th.

