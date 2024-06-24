ZICO has been a victim of online harassment since the re-evaluation of Goo Hara’s robbery case. Netizens suggest that the robber in her house was ZICO based on a sketch of the perpetrator.

However, the artist’s agency has swiftly issued a statement addressing the online rumors and announced to take legal action against those who are spreading false information.

KOZ Entertainment has issued an official statement addressing rumors of ZICO being involved in Goo Hara's robbery

On June 24, 2024, ZICO’s agency, KOZ Entertainment, released an official statement addressing the rumors spreading online of the artist being involved in the late Goo Hara’s house robbery case.

In the statement, the agency states that the malicious rumors and false information clearly unrelated to the artist have escalated to a certain level. They added that it can no longer be ignored and that strong legal action will be promptly taken against those responsible.

Furthermore, the agency added that evidence from various online communities and social media platforms has been gathered and submitted to the investigative authorities. The company will continue to monitor and collect proof of malicious posts regularly and file complaints periodically.

They also clarify that the recent rumors concerning Zico are completely false and will be addressed firmly.

The rumors stemmed from the show Unanswered Questions, which re-visited the house robbery case of KARA’s former member Goo Hara. Following her death, her house was subsequently robbed after a few days and the perpetrators have not been caught yet. However, a sketch of the burglar was obtained with the help of the CCTV footage, which led to many speculations.

Netizens started to compare the perpetrator’s facial features with those of ZICO, who was previously suspected of the Burning Sun scandal due to his long-standing friendship with Jung Joon Young and his “Golden Phone.”

More about ZICO

Zico is a South Korean rapper who debuted in the K-pop group Block B alongside Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O. In 2019, he created his own music label, KOZ Entertainment, which was later acquired by Hybe Corporation.

He is most known for the track Any Song in 2019, which went viral during the time of its release. Later, he went on to create a boy band under his label named BOYNEXTDOOR in 2023, which has been creating a buzz in the K-pop industry.

