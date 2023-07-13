Zico’s new group BOYNEXTDOOR to make first-ever comeback in THIS month? Find Out

A representative of KOZ Entertainment informed a South Korean media outlet on July 13 that BOYNEXTDOOR is getting ready for a comeback in September. Later, official announcements regarding the comeback will be made. The first boy band that Zico's label KOZ Entertainment (under HYBE Labels) released was BOYNEXTDOOR. About four months have passed since their debut single WHO! released in May. They have been dynamic in music shows by playing out all of their triple title tracks, including 'But I Like You', 'One and Only', and 'Serenade'. Attention is zeroing in on what BOYNEXTDOOR will present as their first comeback.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s first-ever comeback:

The agency announced on July 13 that BOYNEXTDOOR had been chosen to be the 'Rookie of July' on Mnet's M Countdown, which airs on that day. They will perform on a special stage and hold a ceremony. Additionally, all members will present a special stage and plan to bring fun to the program in various ways. BOYNEXTDOOR released their most memorable single 'WHO!' on May 30th. They worked on triple title songs and directly contributed to the writing of the lyrics. In addition to highlighting the individuality of the team, they attracted attention on stage by exuding a genuine and liberated energy.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s popularity:

In particular, they are attracting the public's attention with their versatile talent and charm while simultaneously receiving numerous offers. Indeed, even after their debut activities finished, they kept on showing up on music broadcasts, for example, KBS2's 'Music Bank' first half year exceptional, and from June 8th, they joined as a standard visitor on KBS Cool FM's 'Kiss the Radio', drawing out unique characters and coexisting with the fans as well as the hosts. On July seventeenth, they will be welcome to the urban social festival 'INSPIRE TOKYO 2023' held by J-WAVE, a renowned Japanese radio station, and perform for the first time for global fans. The group has 6 members- Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak. They chose the name of their group because they want to sound and be an approachable group that expresses everyday emotions of people of their generation.

