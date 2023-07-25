Zombieverse main trailer: Single's Inferno's DEX, Lee Si Young, and more star in exciting escape reality game

Prepare for an unprecedented adventure as Netflix brings a thrilling urban apocalyptic escape game reality show to your screens next month! Titled Zombieverse, this Korean variety show is set in the heart of Seoul, South Korea, where 10 brave survivors must navigate through a city infested with hordes of zombies to survive. With its unique concept and star-studded cast, Zombieverse promises to be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle that viewers won't want to miss.

Zombieverse official trailer

On July 25, Netflix released an official trailer of Zombieverse showing the cast embers reactions and behind-the-scenes footage of the zombie drama. The trailer opens with the cast members hanging out together when they suddenly find themselves entrapped in the zombie madness. In the official trailer launched by Netflix, viewers get a glimpse of the dangerous and action-packed challenges awaiting the 10 lone survivors trapped in zombie-infested Seoul. The cast members must complete various quests to ensure their survival and avoid being turned into zombies themselves. As the tension rises, friendships will be tested, and strategic thinking will be vital for outwitting the undead and making it to safety.

What we know About Zombieverse

The brainchild of Director Park, Zombieverse was born from a simple yet intriguing question: What if zombies invaded the real world? The series takes a fresh and innovative approach, introducing new types of zombies, diverse survivors, and never-before-seen scenes in the zombie genre. The production aims to captivate audiences with thrilling sequences, such as zombies steering bumper cars and riding swing boats, promising a unique and unforgettable experience. Netflix has spared no expense in assembling a top-notch production team for Zombieverse.

Notably, the creative minds behind the successful series All of Us Are Dead are involved, along with the talented choreographers from Kingdom. Their collective expertise and experience promise to deliver a high-quality show that sets new standards for the genre. Zombieverse boasts an exciting and diverse cast, featuring well-known personalities from various entertainment fields. The lineup includes Lee Si Young, Park Na Rae, Noh Hong Chul, DinDin, Tsuki from the girl group Billie, former Doosan Bears pitcher Yoo Hee Kwan, Kim Jin Young from Single's Inferno 2 and Hong Seong Wu, and television celebrities Jonathan and Patricia Yiombi. With such a dynamic ensemble, the show is sure to deliver a mix of talent, humor, and excitement.

