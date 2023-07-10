Zombieverse: Netflix’s survival reality series unveils new trailer; Gets August release date

Building on the success of their popular zombie-themed shows like Kingdom and All of Us Are Dead, Netflix aims to expand the Korean zombie phenomenon into the realm of variety shows. The series will be directed by renowned TV directors Park Jin Kyung, known for the iconic entertainment show My Little Television, and Moon Sang Don, the mastermind behind the hit travel program Hey! First Time in Korea?

Zombieverse new trailer

Unlike Netflix's recent survival programs where participants compete against each other, such as Physical 100 and Siren: Survive the Island, Zombieverse will focus on the cast's collective efforts to survive against the zombie threat. The recently released 47-second teaser for Zombieverse showcases the chilling creatures with their gruesome makeup and bone-chilling movements. The cast is depicted running away from the zombies in various locations across Seoul, including popular nightlife streets in Hongdae, a local supermarket, and a theme park.

What do we know about Zombieverse?

Director Park shared that Zombieverse was born out of a simple question: ‘How would people react if zombies appeared in the real world?’ The series promises to introduce new types of zombies, survivors, and unique scenes that haven't been seen in previous zombie-themed projects. From zombies steering bumper cars to riding swing boats, the show aims to entertain viewers to the fullest. Zombieverse, consisting of eight episodes, will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

The series features a diverse cast, including television celebrity Ro Hong Chul, actor Lee Si-young, comedian Park Na Rae, rapper DinDin, Tsuki from the girl group Billlie, former Doosan Bears pitcher Yoo Hee-kwan, Kim Jin young from Single's Inferno 2, urologist Hong Seong Wu, and television celebrities Jonathan and Patricia Yiombi. This captivating series incorporates the familiar elements and storytelling techniques found in popular zombie dramas like The Walking Dead, Kingdom, and All of Us Are Dead. However, it takes a unique approach by setting the show within the context of a reality TV program. Korean news outlets have reported that the creative team behind All of Us Are Dead and the choreographers from Kingdom are involved in the production, although there have been limited details released since the show was announced last year.

