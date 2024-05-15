Zombiverse Season 2: Billlie's Tsuki, Dex, Lee Si Young, more join Kwon Eun Bi, Kim Seon Tae and others in cast

Zombiverse has returned with a star-studded cast for its highly anticipated second season. The reality show, set in Seoul amidst a sudden zombie apocalypse, boasts a lineup including Noh Hong Chul, Lee Si Young, DinDin, Dex, Billlie’s Tsuki, and Patricia. Zombiverse season 2 promises thrilling quests and survival challenges in the face of undead hordes.

Zombiverse season 2 raises curtains from second lineup of cast

On May 14, the eagerly awaited season 2 of Zombieverse revealed its second cast lineup, generating heightened anticipation among fans. Joining the stellar ensemble are notable figures, including Noh Hong Chul, known for his versatile talents on South Korean variety shows, and Lee Si Young, recognized for her dynamic performances in various dramas like The Guardians and Sweet Home.

Additionally, the cast welcomes DinDin, Singles Inferno fame Dex, and K-pop girl group Billlie’s member Tsuki, promising diverse contributions to the series.

This announcement follows the earlier reveal on May 9 of the first cast lineup, which featured renowned personalities such as Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Kwon Eun Bi, and Kim Seon Tae, known for his role as a public relations official of Chungju City. The roster further includes Jo Se Ho, Defconn, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, CODE KUNST, and U.S. soldier and former White House chef Andre Rush, adding layers of intrigue to the ensemble. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

With this star-studded cast, Zombieverse season 2 sets the stage for an exhilarating continuation of the thrilling narrative, promising audiences an immersive and captivating viewing experience.

More details about the Zombiverse series

Zombieverse is a genre-bending comedy-horror series with a game-show twist, immersing viewers into a chaotic narrative where a virus outbreak disrupts what was intended to be a reality dating show set in Seoul. Season 1 featured a diverse cast, including Lee Si Young, Noh Hong Chul, Park Na Rae, DinDin, Tsuki, Yoo Hee Kwan, Yiombi Johnathan, Yiombi Patricia, Kkwachu Hyung, and Dex.

The show soared to global acclaim, claiming the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 charts in numerous countries, including Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor and horror.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Pretty Crazy FIRST LOOK: YoonA exudes rich girl energy, Ahn Bo Hyun caters to her needs in upcoming rom-com film