Zoom singer Jessi announces October comeback with single Gum; unveils first teaser image

Jessi's new agency More Vision recently released a teaser image announcing her comeback, set to take place in late October. The Cold Blooded singer will be making her first comeback under the new agency, More Vision. Previously, More Vision had confirmed via an official statement that Jessi was working on new music with the aim to put out an album in late October.

Jessi announces comeback with single titled Gum

Jessi will be returning with her first comeback under her new agency More Vision, founded by the Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park. Jessi will be releasing a new single called Gums on October 25 at 6 PM KST. She released a graphic teaser image sharing the first look of her new single called Gum. It features literally an image of a gum with some of its teeth decorated with silver ornaments. The announcement was made on More Vision's official handles as well as on Jessi's Instagram story where she shared a countdown leading to Gums release. Jessi recently made an appearance as a featured artist on Korean hip-hop artist Koala's track titled RSVP.

Jessi's recent activities

Jessi, known for her cool yet eccentric personality parted ways with her long-time label P NATION, founded by PSY in July 2022. Jessi put out a statement amid rumors sharing that she was on good terms with her previous agency and has no plans to retire from the music industry. Later on, Jessi joined Jay Park's label More Vision in April 2023 and some of her profile photos were also released. Expectations are high from her fans about what kind of music she will present after moving to a new agency. The music video for Gum will also be released as shared by Jessi through her official website, where she posts regular updates about her music and day-to-day workings as an artist.

