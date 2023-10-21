Zoom singer Jessi drops Gum teaser with popping colors and funky mood: WATCH

K-pop soloist Jessi is soon to mark her comeback with a new single Gum, scheduled for a late October release. This will be the artist’s first song, under a new agency MORE VISION after leaving PSY’s P Nation. Known for her hit songs like What Dat B, Nunu Nana, and more, Jessi’s comeback was announced earlier this month, and the teaser of the new single has just made it to social media.

Jessi unveils the teaser video of her upcoming single Gum

Back in April 2023, Jessi signed her new contract with the Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park’s MORE VISION. Following this, the agency on October 3, gave an official nod to the artist’s comeback with a new single. On October 21, Jessi dropped the first teaser video of Gum. As the name suggests, the fifteen-second teaser starts with Jessi, sporting a sultry red pop lipstick, complimenting her bold persona. The video clip further glimpses her infectious smile and vibrant energy. With her funky aesthetic and green baggy pants, she looks cheery and carefree as she flaunts her red hair on a swing. The teaser is definitely screaming, Jessi’s style, and fans are waiting for the iconic comeback.

Jessi’s Gum release date

As per MORE VISION, the highly anticipated music video for Gum is scheduled to drop on October 25, 6 PM Korean Standard Time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time). Hip Hop, R&B, and Korean Rap are some of the categories that best describe Jessi’s style. She is known as one of the most outspoken, cool, and eccentric personalities in the K-pop industry. Recently, Jessi earned a guest spot on Korean hip-hop artist Koala's song RSVP as a featured artist.

More about Jessi a K-pop soloist

Jessi’s full name is Jessica Ho. She is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. At the age of 15, she moved to South Korea, and since has remained active in the music industry. The artist made her debut in 2005 with a group called Uptown and subsequently joined YMC Entertainment. After being associated with the agency for a long time, she finally signed her new contract with P Nation, founded by Gangnam Style singer PSY. She joined the agency in 2019, after which in 2023, she got into MORE VISION. Jessi earlier described her good relations with PSY and stated that she is leaving the agency on good terms.

