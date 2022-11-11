10 Times Alia Bhatt reminded gold hoop earrings are eternal

Accessory trends might come and go, but one style that has stuck around for generations and still manages to look chic as ever has to be hoop earrings. Hoop earrings have been eternally thriving for generations, but we like to take inspiration from the best. That’s precisely why we have put together a list that showcases 10 times Alia Bhatt put together her ensemble with a chic pair of gold hoops. Despite notoriously rapidly changing trends, gold hoop earrings have been a fail-safe accessory for Alia Bhatt and we have all the proof.

Alia Bhatt in Beige shirt

Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in a pair of study scribble two-toned wide-leg high-waisted pants from Moonray for Alia pair with a ribbed spaghetti top layered with a classic beige shirt with rolled-up sleeves is definitely chic. But, what makes her chic look, chicer has to be the classic gold hoop earrings. Alia’s beige shirt look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia in a Red dress

Alia Bhatt definitely gave us maternity fashion goals when she stepped out in a stunning Boondi dress from the Jodi Life. The breezy red hand clamp-dyed dress featured a black polka dot print, flared sleeves, and a bow tie-up. Take lessons from the new mama and style your midi dresses with mini gold hoops for an effortlessly put-together look. Alia’s red dress look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The Lavender Blazer

Alia Bhatt in a lavender blazer by Alina Anwar Couture paired with a white ribbed top along with a pair of distressed denim proved even blazers can be styled with gold hoop earrings. At this point, we’d call her a hoop hoarder and we are not complaining. The new mama’s casual blazer look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

An Edgy midi dress

Alia Bhatt showcases her eternal love affair with hoop earrings when she paired them with a chic orange-colored knitted midi dress and is totally convincing us to get ourselves multiple pairs of hoops. The new mom definitely serves lessons on how to style your hoops with a playful approach. Alia’s knit dress look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia in a black shirt

When Alia Bhatt paired a black tailored shirt and trousers set with a pair of chunky hoops, we knew you could never go wrong with a pair of hoops. Alia in her fuss-free all-black look makes the ultimate statement on minimalism by adding a pair of hoops with a sleek ponytail and we are taking notes. Alia’s black shirt look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia’s white mini dress

Alia Bhatt all dolled up in a little white dress paired with an off with blazer was definitely a sight to behold. The actress elevated her white ensemble with a shot of gold with her hoop earrings, minimal rings, and chunky chain stilettos. Take cues from Alia and tie your hair into a chic pony tail to let your hoops stand out. Alia’s white dress look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The Black blazer and denim look

Alia Bhatt showed up in a pair of dark-washed denim and teamed them up with a classic black oversized blazer from Moon Ray. Alia added to her aesthetics with heels from The Attico and inspires us to add a pair of maximal gold hoops with a sleek low ponytail with her next denim looks. Alia’s black blazer look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia in a pink statement dress

Another look from Alia Bhatt’s maternity shoots that we loved has to be this pink floral dress by the Label Jenn. The dress featured a spaghetti strap and plunging neckline and is layered with a matching blazer. However, what made our heart skip a beat has to be how effortlessly she managed to pull off a classic pair of hoops with a statement dress. Alia’s pink dress look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia’s No-filter selfie

Hoop earrings have been a prominent part of my Alia’s jewelry collection and with her no-filter selfie, she proves a classic pair of hoops are the perfect off-duty accessory that you can never go wrong with. Alia’s no-filter look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Alia Bhatt in tie and dye t-shirt