15 best bikini looks of Deepika Padukone that left us with our jaws on the floor

Deepika Padukone has always been raising the bar when it comes to bringing hotness on-screen. As someone who gets lauded for her style, she surely knows how to fashion bikinis on-screen and absolutely kill it. Over the years, we have seen Deepika making several appearances in bikinis in her movies, right from Housefull to Cocktail, and now Pathaan. A lot of these bikini looks are from her films that released years ago, but remain memorable even now. Let's take a look at 15 times Deepika Padukone left her fans awestruck with her bikini looks. Deepika’s bikini look from Housefull

The actress raised the temperature in this 2010 comedy by donning a stunning bikini for a song. The music video for ‘Oh girl, you’re mine’ has Deepika cycling through multiple beachwear throughout the song. However, the sequence towards the end where she is seen in a military green bikini top paired with canary yellow waist tie-around definitely stands out! Deepika Padukone in blue bikini in Besharam Rang

Deepika’s upcoming project Pathaan in which she stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan has already left the cinephiles excited. When the music video for Besharam Rang from the movie hit the web, fans went gaga over her blue bikini top, in which she looked…just so hot! Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini look from Pathaan

Pathaan’s leading lady Deepika Padukone turned the heat up a notch with an eye-grabbing orange bikini, which she wore for the song Besharam Rang. Deepika looked smouldering hot in an orange bikini top with a halter neck, which has a tie detailing at the back, paired with matching bikini bottom and a sarong. Needless to say, her look created a lot of headlines. Deepika in a green bikini in Race 2

You can always count on Deepika to pull off any swimsuit while also adding her own zing to it. In the action thriller Race-2, the actress can be seen wearing a dark green bikini with cool round shades on. The outfit choice also seemed to underscore Deepika’s character in the film very well. Deepika in the song Party On My Mind

Deepika opted for yet another multi-coloured bikini look in the Race 2 song Party On My Mind, and layered it with a long pink shrug. It’s perfect for a pool party, and we can’t get over how stunning Deepika looks in this song! Deepika’s multi-colour bikini look from Billu

Making a special appearance for a song in the ‘Love Mera Hit Hit’ song from Billu, Deepika made sure she owned the screen space with her dance moves and stunning looks. Her colourful bikini top was an interesting fashion choice, which she pulled off with absolute ease. Deepika’s gold bikini top in Billu

In the same song, the actress switches it up by unveiling her gold bikini top in style. Her mesmerizing dance moves coupled with her attire is what makes the music video unforgettable. Deepika’s electric blue bikini

But wait! DP wasn't done there. For the finale of the musical sequence of Love Mera Hit Hit, the actress was seen wearing a bikini top with hues of electric blue. Her matching hair streaks complimented the top brilliantly, and we were left amazed with each one of her looks in the special appearance in Billu. Deepika’s red bikini in Cocktail

Playing a carefree party girl in the movie, Deepika brought the same energy in her outfits for Cocktail. She donned a red bikini for a scene by the beach and looked absolutely stunning in the two-piece. Deepika Padukone in Dum Maaro Dum

Deepika Padukone had a special appearance in Dum Maaro Dum, and her look from the music video of the title song remains memorable! The actress, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, looked breath-taking in a sexy bikini halter-top, paired with a tiny skirt with tassels. Not only did she carry the look confidently, she also set the dance floor on fire with her moves. Deepika Padukone’s golden sequin bikini top in Lovely song

In the multi-starrer film Happy New Year, Deepika’s character Mohini is introduced to the audience via the song ‘Lovely’. The golden sequin bikini top that the actress wears for the song accentuated her hotness and left us mesmerized. Deepika Padukone in a floral bikini in Break Ke Baad

Deepika Padukone starred opposite Imran Khan in the 2010 film Break Ke Baad. The actress looked stunning in various beautiful outfits throughout the movie, and for one sequence she even donned a floral bikini with a white cover-up. Deepika Padukone’s fringe green bikini top in Happy New Year

In the Happy New Year song Lovely, Deepika rocked yet another sultry look in a green bikini-style top with fringes. She paired it with a flowy green skirt with slits and fringes. She looked smoking hot, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her pole dance and sultry moves in the song. Deepika’s bikini look in Gehraiyaan

Deepika rocked an itsy bitsy red bikini top in a scene from Gehraiyaan, and paired it with high-waist blue and white coloured bottoms. The actress had her hair tied back in a messy bun, and her unkempt, effortless beach look made fans go ‘wow’. Deepika’s sizzling look in Happy New Year

Here’s another sultry look of Deepika from Happy New Year that left us spellbound! In a strappy, blingy bikini-style top, paired with a sexy long skirt with a side slit, Deepika sizzled in the song Lovely. Which of these stunning bikini top looks of Deepika Padukone did you love the most?

