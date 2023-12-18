2023 Fashion Year In Review: '90s fashion revival to pinks and reds; trends that made a comeback

The '90s was an iconic era when it came to fashion trends (and music), and many of these are making a comeback in the present. From crop tops to chokers, high-waisted jeans, plaided skirts, dungarees, cargo pants, velvet, and sheer dresses, there are plenty of styles that remind us of the good old days. For those who grew up in the '90s, it's a nostalgic trip down memory lane to see these trends making a style statement once again.

So, if you're a '90s baby, get ready to transport yourself back in time with some of the best fashion trends that defined 2023. And who knows, you might even find some of these pieces still lurking in the depths of your closet! TING!

The year 2023 witnessed a notable comeback of classic fashion trends, with styles like velvet and cargo pants. However, this doesn't mean that the current year lacked excitement in terms of style. There was a lot more to talk about! Dramatic hem lengths and silver metallics continued to play a role in fashion.

Pink took center stage this year, all thanks to the Barbie movie. From the red carpet to the street style, pink seemed to be everywhere and in every shade- from soft pastels to bold fuchsia. So yeah, we can all stop thinking pink (or 2023 year’s color, Viva Magenta) for now, and start thinking peach (2024 color of the year: Peach Fuzz).

VELVET

One of the biggest comeback fashion trends is Velvet. Many celebrities and fashion icons across the world embraced the trend this year. From runways to red carpets, velvet has been spotted everywhere- a luxurious fabric that has a rich texture to make it perfect for special occasions. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt among many others were seen donning velvet dresses and suits at high-profile events. It's no wonder that velvet is being called the fabric of the season.

CARGO PANTS

Celebs in the West, like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Kanye West are obsessed with cargo pants. A trend that was once popular in the 90s, made a comeback in 2023. Cargo pants have been embraced by both male and female celebs and have been seen on the runway of major fashion shows too. The pants come in a variety of styles and colors, with pockets being the defining feature. They are versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. One can see in the photo above, from Deepika Padukone to Tamannaah Bhatia, the Bollywood celebs served some comfortable and stylish looks, making them a must-have for anyone looking to add some edge to their wardrobe.

SILVER METALLICS

Fashion lovers have had a lot to celebrate this year, as metallic shades have been a shining trend on the runways. From shiny silver to glamorous gold and even pink, metallics have added a futuristic and bold touch to fashion. And it seems like this trend is here to stay, as it is set to take the fashion world by storm once again in 2024. It will be exciting to see how designers and stylists will continue to incorporate metallics into their designs, and how people will express their personal style by embracing this statement-making trend.

SHEER

In 2023, the fashion trend of wearing sheer or see-through clothing, also known as naked dressing, became popular yet again among common people too, courtesy of celebrities. Previously, the trend was limited to celebrities like Cher and Rihanna flaunting it on red carpets like a boss, but now it has found its way into everyday street style too.

RED and PINK

Interestingly, red and pink continued to be popular throughout 2023 with the Strawberry Girl Summer and Barbiecore trends. Our fashion-forward celebrities embraced these bold and stand-out colors like a boss by making them their own with unique styles.

Which is your favorite trend of the year?