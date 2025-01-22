25 years of Sabyasachi: Weaving his way into every bride’s heart– one lehenga at a time

One of India’s most iconic fashion designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee completed 25 successful years of his brand in 2025. What started as a dream with Rs 20,000 and a small team, has now transpired into a big fashion empire that we know and aspire to wear once. Celebrated for creating iconic wedding outfits, his designs have weaved their way into every bride’s vision board. Quite literally!

Every bride dreams of wearing Sabyasachi for her big day. And why not? The designer weaves a beautiful story with every ensemble he creates. From Deepika Padukone’s veil reading ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ to Anushka Sharma’s elegant pastel pink lehenga, he has created some unforgettable wedding lehengas.

Brides of Sabyasachi

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wore a beautiful pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding in 2017. She was adamant about having a pale pink-colored outfit and the designer created an elegant lehenga featuring intricate hand embroidery and exquisite craftsmanship. Her lehenga remains one of the most talked about Sabyasachi designs and a favorite for many.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone went for the traditional red for her Sindhi wedding. It featured heavy embroidery and what set it apart was the matching veil that came with it. The designer embroidered her veil with the words ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’. This took social media by storm and has continued to be a trend since.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wanted to celebrate both Indian and American cultures with her wedding outfit. Beautifully created in sindoor red, her lehenga featured red organza flowers and French knots in silk floss. In an exclusive chat with Vogue, the designer revealed that he inscribed Priyanka’s along with Nick's and her parent’s names on her waistband. This custom piece took a total of 3,720 hours to create.

During one of the interviews with Vogue, Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, "I have learned two things—you grow if people grow with you, and secondly, I think that every person has a vested interest or a personal reason for which they want to grow their empires or create their business. For some people, it could be creativity, it could just be a hobby that translated into a business. For me, because I come from a middle-class family and I saw my father struggling with a lot of jobs when I was 15 or 16, money has been very important. In many ways, money, if you look at it from a very practical pragmatic angle, gives you a certain sense of independence and also it's very empowering because you can take decisions for yourself."

Mukherjee made his debut in 2002 with India Fashion Week and received a positive response from the media and audience alike. Soon after, Sabyasachi became the first-ever Indian designer to be invited to showcase his collection at Milan Fashion Week. That was only the beginning, the designer’s success knew no bounds as the label went on to be featured in multiple international fashion weeks until he stopped about a decade ago. The designer revealed that he wanted to give young designers a chance and did not want to hog their limelight.

Sabyasachi is one of the most down-to-earth designers in the country who comes from humble beginnings. His respectful behavior is evident in his public interactions and interviews. Every time you watch him talk about his art, it is so clear that he loves what he does and puts his heart into the designs he creates. The wide smiles on the brides of Sabyasachi are proof that the designer has created a legacy that is very difficult to recreate.

While many designers chose to make big cities like Mumbai and Delhi their homes, Mukherjee has stayed true to his roots and continued building his empire from Kolkata. His label aims to create and preserve craft at high quality and his empire stands tall because he strongly believes in taking care of the people that work with him. The designer takes pride in celebrating Indian heritage and culture with his designs.

