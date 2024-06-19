Dreaming of an ideal romantic getaway? Imagine yourself twirling in a beautiful floral maxi dress as Bollywood's leading ladies. Whether your style leans towards elegant vintage whimsy like Alia Bhatt, bold and beautiful magnetism like Katrina Kaif, or timeless sophistication like Sonam Kapoor, there's a perfect floral maxi out there waiting to be your romantic muse.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at these 3 incredibly modern fits by B-town’s stylish leading ladies for some majorly mesmerizing fashion inspiration?

3 celebrity-approved floral maxi dresses for modern fashionistas

Alia Bhatt’s butter yellow dress is all about vintage charm:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently wore a sleeveless and spectacular floral-printed maxi dress in the unique shade of butter yellow. The corseted silhouette of the piece, which was cinched at the waist, accentuated the actress’ oh-so-enviable and well-toned curves.

Even the deep and plunging neckline with sleek straps added a layer of sultriness to the look. Alia Bhatt also added minimalistic droplet earrings to elevate the beautiful look. She literally looks like a vibrant ray of sunshine.

Sonam Kapoor’s white and green dress is all about elegance:

The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress’s ankle-length white sheer maxi dress was all things awesome and alluring. It also had a sophisticated, high, circular neckline with an elegant, ruffled, puffed-up half-sleeved design with bows at the edges.

The statement-worthy piece also helped accentuate the diva’s curves to perfection. It was thoroughly laden with delicate green pastel 3-D appliqué flowers that looked just incredible. We also loved the pleated and free-flowing silhouette of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s elegant dress.

Katrina Kaif’s bold black dress is all about modern allure:

The Merry Christmas actress has never hesitated when it comes to showcasing her undeniably comfortable, stylish, and fashion-forward picks. She expressed her love for floral prints with a side of sass, charm, and pure confidence in a black sleeveless maxi dress with a fabulous multicolored floral print. Its plunging neckline with broad straps added a sultry twist to the beautiful look.

The well-formed pleats also elevated the mesmerizing design. She completed her look with a beautifully messy hairstyle with a minimalistic makeup look. Katrina Kaif also added a few sleek bracelets to rock the nature-inspired look.

These 3 exceptional floral-inspired looks of Bollywood’s iconic fashion queens proved that it’s officially the season for easy-breezy maxi dresses. From elegant and pleated designs to free-flowing silhouettes with alluring necklines, these versatile dresses are just perfect for every romance-loving modern fashionista. We’re thoroughly obsessed with the fabulous style.

Which diva’s floral-printed maxi dress are you obsessed with the most? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away in the comments section below.

