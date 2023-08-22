3 Kareena Kapoor Khan-approved ways to turn kurta set into a fashion statement

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the crowned fashion queen, has captivated everyone on earth with her mesmerizing everyday appearances. It's not just her red carpet performances that draw notice; it's also the way she easily draws attention in her everyday ensembles. Every outfit she wears shouts high fashion and demands attention.

Kareena's collection is a treasure trove of sartorial perfection, ranging from gorgeous western clothing to magnificent traditional costumes. Her most recent casual excursion in kurta sets, however, has smashed all assumptions of what "casual" implies. Kareena has elevated the ordinary kurta into a spectacular fashion statement with her dramatic and elegant approach. Her everyday appearances are a symphony of elegance and splendor that leaves everyone in awe of her fashion acumen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic ode to luxury and style

Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed once more in her newest look. Suketdhir's custom-made linen kurta, embellished with exquisite fresco-inspired designs, radiated refinement that left everyone breathless. But it did not stop there. Her choice of accessories took the drama to a new level. Celine's brown monochromatic leather bag, with its gold chained decorations, exuded elegance and extravagance. This statement piece, which cost more than Rs 2,45,037, demonstrated Kareena's taste for the best things in life. Chanel footwear, which cost a whopping Rs 70,892, completed the look. Kareena Kapoor's design selections continue to light up the stage, leaving fashion fans in awe of her spectacular and opulent style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s blue angrakha kurta set

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled the stage with her dazzling presence, rocking a mesmerizing blue kurta combo, in a spectacular fashion moment. True Browns' Blue Angrakha Kurta set, a creation, proved to be a real fashion jewel, worth every penny of its Rs. 3,999 price tag. Kareena's design sense shone through as she matched the suit with identical blue loafers, perfectly combining comfort and flair. She decorated her eyes with contemporary goggles that emphasized her enticing beauty to give a touch of style. And who can forget her legendary coffee, an item that embodies her calm confidence? Kareena Kapoor's blue attire was a mesmerizing combination of flair and grace that captivated fashion fans.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s white kurta look at airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ethereal white kurta combo turned eyeballs at the airport. This Anavila masterpiece, adorned with exquisitely carved dabu block patterns, displayed a magnificent combination of tradition and current design. Kareena's luminosity was enhanced when she floated past the throng in her white kurta combo, which cost Rs 20,000. Her calfskin Loro Piana bag, valued at Rs 1,99,230, added a touch of luxury to the ensemble. The warm brown Micro Bale Bag emanated beauty and class. Kareena finished the look with Loro Piana flats, which cost Rs 38,434, creating a beautiful fashion symphony. Kareena Kapoor Khan's white kurta ensemble created a story of elegance and luxury.

We loved all these kurta set looks by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Tell us which kurta set and overall style you liked the most out of these 3. Comment in the section below.

ALSO READ: Travel Look: Kiara Advani wears affordable chikankari kurta set and is perfect for intimate home celebrations