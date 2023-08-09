3 Kiara Advani-approved ways to make kurta set an airport statement

Whether at the airport or at casual outings, Kiara Advani's affinity for kurta sets is clear from her flawless wardrobe selections. Her feminine figure is expertly highlighted in these clothes, which consist of a long tunic-style top combined with matching pants, while yet allowing her to retain a modest and unobtrusive appearance. Kiara Advani often displays the adaptability of the kurta set by experimenting with a range of fabrics, designs, and decorations.

Kiara swings from comfortable daywear to elegant evening looks with ease. She chooses airy, ethereal kurta sets made of light cotton or linen in beautiful pastel hues and exquisite floral designs for casual outings and airport looks. We will have a glance of her best airport kurta sets.

Kiara Advani Exudes pure grace in a kurta set from Mulmul

The lovely Kiara showed grace and class in her most recent airport ensemble as she left the house in a mesmerizing kurta set from the illustrious Mulmul Label. The sleeves and borders of the kurta were embellished with stunning white embroidery with flower designs, bringing the look to ethereal heights. Mulmul Label is renowned for its specific skill and attention to detail, was on full display in this gorgeous kurta set, which cost 11,400 rupees.

The smooth fabric was strikingly contrasted by the white thread embroidery, which exuded a sense of understated richness and timelessness. A transparent dupatta, expertly arranged by Kiara, gave the outfit an additional touch of class and delicacy. She demonstrated the ideal harmony between comfort and style while wearing conventional jootis, exhibiting her sense of style.

Kiara radiates sunshine vibes in a yellow silk suit at the airport

The Satya Prem Ki Katha actress wore a yellow silk suit when she arrived at the airport. She wore yellow silk kurta that had a simple scooped neckline and was worn with white flowy trousers with sequin embellishment at the bottom. The dupatta, which had large theme designs and was sheer with zig zag embroidery borders, was a lovely complement to the ensemble.

Kiara kept her morning look very basic by ditching the accessories and going all glam. The Shershaah actress simply carried a purse with her essentials. She finished off her ensemble with a stunning pair of mojris.

The simply gorgeous airport look of Kiara Advani in a leheriya silk kurta

At the airport, Advani captivated followers while wearing a gorgeous leheriya patterned silk kurta from the recognised True Browns label. The V-neck kurta's beautiful lace trimming at the neckline and sleeve borders gave the outfit a sophisticated touch. It was made from soft, breathable muslin. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress effortlessly oozed grace and beauty while wearing brilliant yellow trousers. She easily injected a dash of comfort into her airport clothing by adding a pair of stylish sunglasses to finish the ensemble. This design, which costs Rs 5000, demonstrates that elegance and comfort are within reach of all vogue devotees.

With her effortlessly cool airport appearances, Kiara raises the standard high. She provides tremendous fashion inspiration as she moves through terminals comfortably in kurta sets. Whether it's a stylish yet travel attire, Advani never fails to draw attention with her airport kurta sets selections.

