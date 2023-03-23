3 of Deepika Padukone's plunging neckline black gowns that are glamourously electrifying

Do you remember these? Into the Spring season we go with more white and less black ensembles because the sun ain't on our side and there is no such thing as a cool day anymore. The weather follows its own commands and we blatantly want to go by ours. Vampy is our new chic and we cannot lie. Have you too jump-started dolling up for red carpet and wedding reception nights? Minds like ours think and hover around Deepika Padukone's plunging neckline black gowns for references and lucky us, these are flatteringly risqué.

Deepika Padukone’s absolute bombshell looks in black plunging neckline gowns

Who said favourites cannot be found in a second? We got ours and it looks dramatically awesome. Tulle for the eyes and heart, how interesting are those textured and voluminous sleeves? She looked stunning in a strapless velvet gown by Yanina Couture with a V-neckline. Embrace a sparkling spiral with tiered diamond necklaces and drop earrings.

Sexy weather is upon us. Literally. Hope you see it that way with this feather-like gown. The Gehraiyaan actress's strappy and plunging neckline black gown looked extra good with the mini train. Her Cannes look in a custom Louis Vuitton gown totally won out with tear-drop earrings. You can create your own with black earrings and a shimmery clutch. That's a cocktail look done confidently right, by the way!

The night is yours and should be solely yours. Very doable with this Amit Aggarwal creation. Deepika's custom black gown included a pleated and flowy top which flaunted off a plunging neckline and criss-cross straps at the back and a pencil-fit skirt gave it off a classy look. Would you wear studded earrings too?

Can you rate her looks on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

