3 show-stopping ways to style bandhani dupattas, inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor

A classic traditional print that made a strong comeback from the world of fashion is Bandhani. The vibrant and colorful tie-dye method was largely borrowed from Gujarat and Rajasthan, bringing culture to ethnic outfits. If you plan to sport some Bandhani dupattas in your wardrobe, check out the recommendations of Bollywood's top fashionistas, feat Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor. Let's take a look.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor flaunted a stylish way of draping a Bandhani dupatta over a straight red suit set, and her look is perfect for anyone trying to add that splash of brightness to their traditional outfits.

Kareena paired her straight-cut red suit with a colorful Bandhani dupatta, which she styled over her shoulders. Such styling choice not only adds dimension to the outfit but also allows the bold, colorful print to shine through, creating a perfect contrast against the simplicity of a red suit.

To add some grandeur, she chose large golden earrings as her sole accessory, leaving the dupatta as the centerpiece of her outfit. This outfit is ideal for festive occasions, making a statement between the traditional and modern.

All you need to do is copy Kareena's way of draping a Bandhani dupatta over both shoulders for that perfect chic yet elegant appearance!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turned out to be a real dream in a blue Sabyasachi lehenga. She also wore a Bandhani dupatta for the festive occasion. Her lehenga was adorned with a polka-dotted Bandhani print dupatta, which she draped over her arms.

Alia styled the look with dangling jhumki earrings in bright orange, instantly brightening the ensemble with a pop of color. Leaving the rest of the look simple, the lehenga and dupatta did most of the work.

The whole set is a perfect example of styling a Bandhani dupatta festively by merging the old with the new, which absolutely exemplifies a grand appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore the most luxurious orange lehenga to the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant. It is sleeveless and even has delicate embroidery all over, from the top to the bottom. This lehenga is a real favorite during the festival because of its richness in detail and beautiful color.

The outfit was complemented by a matching orange Bandhani dupatta gracefully draped over the shoulder. The dupatta added a traditional touch to her look, taking on the whole outfit's vibe with its bold, colorful prints. This beautiful embroidery and the eye-catching Bandhani dupatta created an elegant and festive look.

Janhvi’s choice of this vibrant, traditional outfit is a perfect example of how to style a Bandhani dupatta with grace and flair for special occasions.

Bandhani dupattas are a quintessential way of adding color and tradition to ethnic attire. One can take a cue from fashion icons like Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor to create a modern yet traditional look by showcasing the charm of the Bandhani.

