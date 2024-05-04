3 times Alia Bhatt turned up the heat with her dazzling corset outfits

Corsets have certainly carved out their place in Bollywood fashion. Many actresses, both on and off-screen or on the red carpet, have slayed in their corset looks, and one such actress is Alia Bhatt. Corsets have become a fashion statement for her, and the actress has been spotted wearing them on several occasions.

She has worn corseted gowns multiple times on the red carpet and has also casually incorporated them into her wardrobe. Alia is adept at carrying corsets well. Let's take a look at three instances when Alia stole our hearts with her corsets.

Golden corset with denim jeans

Alia Bhatt for her birthday celebration picked a golden corset from the brand Cult Gaia. She paired it with flared denim jeans. The corset had a form-fitting silhouette and flared denim jeans with a relaxed silhouette that perfectly complemented the look. Alia opted for metallic heels with her outfit and golden dainty earrings. The actress rounded off her look with bronze makeup and curly hair and proved that corsets can be the ultimate wardrobe staple.

Sage green corset with black jeans

Alia picked a sage green corset from Milan-based designer Del core. Her corset has a sheer bodice and off-shoulder puffy sleeves that almost flows into a bow. The outfit has a structured corded shell which gives it a transparent appearance. The Kalank actress paired her corset with black jeans. The diva opted for green earrings and a crystal bracelet. For makeup, she opted for a radiant base, sleek eyeliner, arched brows, and nude lipstick.

Black corset gown

During the launch of Jio World Plaza, the Highway actress opted for a black corset gown coming from the designer Gaurav Gupta. Her all-black gown featured a semi-shoulder design, strapless neckline, corset silhouette, intricate twisted patterns on the skirt, and asymmetrical edges. For accessories, the actress opted for round earrings and let her outfit take center stage. For added glam, she opted for arched brows, nude lip color, highlighted cheeks, and beach waves in her hair.

Whether Alia is gracing red carpets, celebrating special occasions, or simply running errands, she effortlessly incorporates corsets into her wardrobe, showcasing their versatility. Alia has time and again proved that her love for corsets is here to stay as she continues serving fashion-forward looks.

