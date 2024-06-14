3 times Ananya Panday showed us how to slay versatile cargo pants like a pro, take notes

Ananya Panday’s fashion prowess often wows fashion police. From red-carpet appearances to public gatherings and other events, the actress etched a mark in the world of glamor with her impeccable style. There’s no denying that she is here to rule the fashion charts, and rightly so.

Even for her casual looks, she makes sure to step up her fashion game like no other. Leaning into swanky street-style trends, the Gehraiyaan star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. For her jet-set look, she sported a black cargo pant, proudly flaunting her love for the same.

Ananya Panday’s on-point casual style

Just recently, the paparazzi spotted the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress as she made her way to an unknown destination, walking out of the airport premises. The actress captivated the fashionista’s attention with her simple and casual style comprising a white tank top and gray cargo trousers.

The fitted top with sleeveless elements and midriff-baring cropped hem lent her a sleek appearance, perfect for casual outings. The gray cargo was a perfect choice to lounge in comfort.

To add a pop of color to her outfit, Ananya carried a tote. The SOTY 2 star ditched all her accessories and glam makeup, letting her natural radiance steal the attention.

She proudly flaunted her glowing skin and radiant beauty, winning hearts just like that. Additionally, to put the finishing touches on her look, she simply styled her hair in a bun. Do not miss the white sneakers echoing the comfy elements of the overall look.

Advertisement

Ananya’s love affair with cargo pants:

Ananya’s penchant for cargo pants needs no introduction. Earlier, the Dream Girl 2 star swooned us all with an array of innovative selections by styling versatile cargo looks. Even style icons couldn’t help but notice the actress’s love for the comfy pants. She picked a sleeveless knit corset top from the shelves of Dion Lee and paired it with black cargo pants and heeled boots, making for a glam look.

Her top came with stretch rib knit panels and crocheted front panels on the front, delivering an edgy look. It also had crochet stitches for textural appeal while the knit lacing sides were given for an adjustable fit.

Ananya adorned herself with golden hoop earrings and middle-parted hair sealed the deal for her. The finishing touch came from her minimal glam which came with radiant glam.

Ananya Panday serves major fashion goals

Advertisement

Wait, there’s more. The Khaali Peeli actress certainly enjoys balancing an edgy look with style. While all the actresses have rocked different corset looks this season, Ananya took it a step further when she picked out a blue corset top from Polite Society priced at Rs 4,800.

Her bustier corset top with an adjustable eyelet opening in the back and contrasting white drawstring trim in the front appeared due to its strapless top. Coordinating her top, she wore white cargo pants that boasted side seam pockets and a wide-leg hem. She sealed the look with white stiletto boots, adding a feminine touch.

Given the above looks, we can say that if one needs inspiration on how to style cargo pants, Ananya is the perfect celebrity to rely on.

Now, it’s your turn to tell us which one of these cargo pants outfit ideas is your favorite. Please comment below and share the best look, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s gray dress for Chandu Champion screening might look basic but it costs Rs 90,000