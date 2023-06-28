3 times Bollywood’s newest lovebirds, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, twinned in stylish black outfits

We have all been seriously obsessed with Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ever since they made their relationship official. This is perhaps, because they look insanely adorable together and totally give off relationship goal vibes. It’s hard not to cheer for them as their connection seems beyond magical, renewing the hopes for love, in all of our hearts.

But, that’s not all, another reason why fans like us are absolutely in love with them is because of their fashion game as a couple, which is always on point. There have been various instances recently when they have twinned in the timeless color, black. Well, why don’t we take a closer look at these instances?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma look beyond fabulous in black ensembles

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma walked in, in style for the screening of their much-anticipated anthology movie, Lust Stories 2. They smiled, walked hand-in-hand, and even posed for the paparazzi before stepping in for the event. The Bahubali actress was seen wearing a collared, button-up white shirt with full sleeves and a black corset-style skirt with an under-bust corset extension. She paired the glam black-and-shite outfit with black pumps and completed the outfit with minimalistic earrings, a subtle makeup look, and a neatly styled ponytail. Meanwhile, the Darlings actor was seen wearing an all-black suit with shiny and colorful flowery embellishments. He paired this suit a with matching shirt and black formal shoes. He also completed his outfit with stud earrings to elevate the entire look. They cannot take their eyes off each other, isn’t that super endearing?

Audiences are excited to witness Vijay-Tamannaah’s on-screen chemistry unfold and to see how their energies blend seamlessly in the context of Lust Stories 2. To further this anticipation, they recently posted pictures in matching black ensembles. The minute these pictures made their way to social media, fans rushed to shower them with compliments. In this photoshoot, The Babli Bouncer actress was seen in an all-black ensemble with a corset and matching pants from Magda Butrym. She completed the look with matching black pumps from Christian Louboutin while her subtle makeup and loose curls perfectly elevated the entire look. In a similar tone, the Dahaad actor was also seen wearing an embroidered double-breasted black suit from Audstro. He paired it with a white striped shirt and matching white sneakers. They look super cute in the pictures, don’t they?

In pictures for a Bollywood event by a famous media brand, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were yet again, seen twinning in black ensembles. This was before they had made their relationship official but, in the pictures, they are seen enjoying each other’s company while standing close, holding hands, and posing for the camera. The Plan A Plan B actress was seen wearing an incomparable black floor-length saree gown made by none other than Manish Malhotra. The entire outfit was embellished with many little sparkling details that added glam to the spectacle. She paired it with statement earrings, matching black heels, and a beautiful makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. On the other hand, the Gully Boy actor was seen wearing an all-black outfit created by Rishta by Arjun Saluja featuring a blazer with a train on the back. This was worn over a button-down shirt and paired with dhoti-style wrap-over bottoms. The Mirzapur actor paired this outfit with chunky black lace-up combat boots, dark-tinted sunglasses, and a cute messy hairdo. They make an incredible couple, don’t they?

One thing that is undoubtedly clear is the fact that along with being an incomparably hot couple, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia also make a very fashionable duo, we simply cannot wait to see what they wear for their next public event. Meanwhile, let’s hear what you think about these outfits. Would you want to recreate any of them? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

