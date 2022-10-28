3 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved why you can’t go wrong with a neutral dress

Whether it is her presence on the ‘gram or her public appearances, Janhvi Kapoor has never failed to eloquently display her ever-stylish wardrobe picks. In fact, when it comes to sartorial fashion picks the Mili actress deserves massive style appreciation. This time we are particularly impressed by the actress’s enviable neutral dress collection. Keep scrolling for a closer look at Janhvi Kapoor’s best neutral dress looks and how to recreate them.

Janhvi Kapoor in a Brown Nookie dress

Recently, spotted for the promotions of her upcoming film Mili, she stepped out in a Talia Mini Dress in a Chocolate brown shade by Nookie. The neutral dress is definitely a must-have mini dress that’s designed in Nookie’s signature stretch faux leather. The glamorous body-hugging dress features a stunning knot detail along with a flattering ruching. Janhvi Kapoor shows off her enviable curves in the fully lined chocolate brown mini dress. If you want to recreate this glam-neutral dress look you must keep your accessories to a minimum. Janhvi went for a chic pair of hoops along with classic strappy heels. For her hair and makeup, she went for wavy hair along with a glam face that includes neutral eye shadow, mascara-adorned eyes, lengthened lashes, and glossy neutral lipstick. The dress is worth Rs 21,359 and Janhvi proves it is worth every ounce. Janhvi’s Brown dress gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi Kapoor’s Alexandre Vauthier wrap dress

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to pull off a figure-hugging dress and she proves it with her Alexandre Vauthier brown wrap dress. This neutral wrap dress features a deep V-neckline along with a long-sleeved design, a cinched-waisted wrap effect, and a high front slit. The earthy aesthetic of Kapoor’s dress is definitely flattering but its ruched details instantly stand out. This classic midi dress will go for a party, a birthday bash, or even a fancy date night. If you want to style it like the style goddess herself, you must go with minimal heels and skip on the accessories to keep the focus on the dress. For your hair, you must go with highly blow-dried hair or lose curls, and for the makeup stick to a neutral palette with a neutral lip, highlighted face, and defined eyes. Janhvi’s wrap dress gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi’s strappy white dress