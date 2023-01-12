3 Times Priyanka Chopra in Sergio Hudson, Alaïa and Vivienne Westwood showed dresses for days like a stunner
There's a hot wave in here. Is it something to be concerned or excited about? It's the latter absolutely. Here's how Priyanka Chopra is giving all new meanings to dresses.
London is gleaming with all the glow and glamour. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the capital of England for work and more and she's taking it a long way with her dressing streak. While there is much to love about a dress, it wouldn't entirely be in cosy form without a coat as its companion. That's a lesson we need to know everything about in January and when winter turns from charm to chaos, here's how to join back on the slay style league. Malti Marie's mother is having a ball of fun from promoting a makeup brand to having opulent-looking meals. Here's how the dress saga began and where it is headed with regard to fashion. It's too fabulous!
Priyanka Chopra in Sergio Hudson
A dinner night to love for the outfit and food in equal measure. Live it out on a purple note and you're on the right style path. Her look to Straker's restaurant, consisted of a satin mini slip dress from Sergio Hudson with a deep V neckline which was bright and warm with a long coat curated from wool and cashmere-blend bouclé which had shoulder pads. The White Tiger actress was styled by Law Roach who also gave her a pair of boots, stockings, gold earrings, pointed-toe pumps and a black handbag to ace it all. Don't forget this date night look for inspiration, add up to your mood board, friend.
Priyanka Chopra in Alaïa
Always worthy of a stare. The leather dress is out of this world. The Sky Is Pink actress was seen in an Alaïa monotone black midi belter dress worth Rs. 5,25,162.68. Her Italy-made ensemble consisted of short sleeves and a plunging neckline. She rocked it with a blue furry coat and an embellished chandelier Marina Raphael circular bag.
Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood
The Bajirao Mastani actress looked like the finest gold in a Vivienne Westwood plunging neckline dress. Rich in sequins and tiered ruffles, a party look is upon us. Priyanka's asymmetrically-designed ensemble bore a wrap-like belt detail and a slit, her OOTN was topped off with a long white coat and was just wow with pointed-toe pumps, bracelets, rings and studded drop earrings.
