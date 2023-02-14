3 Times Shanaya Kapoor showed us how to live for the sparkly Valentine's night in strapless dresses

To feel the love and to wear some. Happy Valentine's Day to you all. Let every day be about celebrating the greatest riches of all time, and love. There is a lot we cannot wait to explore until the party bell hits and we know it's time we take some dazzle to the disco and just about anywhere. As romance fills up our date night, it seems convenient to talk about sparkle, glamour, and dresses that are stylish. Call it the Shanaya Kapoor paradise as we take you through three of her sell-out-worthy strapless dresses that are a whole mood.

Find a new set of sartorial romance as you get some tips buckled up and pasted simultaneously on your mood board. Certain secrets here suggest that shine is the main detail to seek while accessories play the second essential. When you have these, you're absolutely ready. Traditional hues shall be met while viewing but these aren't head-turning, statement and allure-proof. Live in the fashionable moment.

Shanaya Kapoor’s three shine-bright moments in dresses

The season of red just got blingy-ier. Okay, edgier too. The 23-year-old looked radiant in a Self-Portrait strap-free dress. Her body-hugging ensemble features a diamanté-studded trim on the bust and a plunging neckline. This trend-forward dress can be owned for Rs. 50,999. Tanya Ghavri achieved peak chicness by teaming the diva's party look with hoop earrings, rings and a Valentino Garavani silver-tone embellished shoulder bag worth Rs. 3,44,870.10.

Nothing boring can ever come in the way of sequins. What in the world of blue is this sexy dress? To join the flattering style brigade as Shanaya Kapoor, get your hands on the Pinko mini strapless dress. Her Rs. 69,212.25 balloon dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline was risqué and ravishing also with pointed-toe heels, mini drop earrings and rings as successfully styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar.