4 times bride-to-be Radhika Merchant turns heads in jewelry at pre-wedding functions that screamed royalty

In the lead-up to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day, the Ambani family has been hosting a series of grand celebrations. With every passing event, we are left mesmerized by some breathtakingly amazing looks from the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. Known to experiment with her fashion statements every now and then, the Ambani Bahu-to-be has carved a niche path with her style statements.

From her elaborate designer couture to her subtle yet graceful makeup looks, there is nothing that this beauty cannot slay. While everyone is going gaga over her well-curated outfits, we have our eyes on some of the most exceptional jewelry pieces she flaunted during her pre-wedding ceremony. Let’s quickly decode some of Radhika Merchant’s jewelry looks that deserve a special spotlight of their own!

Radhika Merchant’s jewelry through her pre-wedding functions

Glitz and glamor with a dash of shimmer for the sangeet after-party

For her after-party look at her sangeet, the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant glammed up in a stunning chainmail saree by Manish Malhotra. The silver-hued glittery saree was a perfect way to seal the glamorous sangeet night. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika’s look was dripping panache. The corset saree featured sequin all over and was paired with an off-shoulder corset blouse that accentuated her decolletage.

But what stole our attention was Radhika Merchant’s jewelry that she styled with this ensemble. This bride-to-be opted for a chic five-layer diamond choker that complemented her saree perfectly. She paired it with matching diamond studs that tied the look together. Taking it up a notch, she stacked two diamond bracelets on one of her wrists for a smart edgy look. As Radhika Merchant shimmered in her saree, the glistening diamond added more charm to her outfit.

Radhika Merchant re-wore her pre-wedding necklace for sangeet

While the bride-to-be is dropping some exquisite look through all her pre-wedding festivities, we also adore the fact that the Ambani ladies (and to-be-Ambani) never shy away from re-wearing jewelry. For her sangeet, Radhika Merchant was spotted decked up in a stunning champagne-colored lehenga designed by master couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

While the intricate details that went into creating the look blew our minds, it was also the Swarovski crystals encrusted on the lehenga that added to all the glamor. Radhika's lehenga set featured an off-the-shoulder blouse and, an A-line lehenga with a minimum flair that made her look breathtaking.

But the avid fashion follower in us spotted the gorgeous necklace that the to-be-Ambani Bahu wore. Radhika opted to re-wear a rare and meaningful opal and diamond neckpiece she wore for one of her pre-wedding festivities previously.

The necklace holds special significance for Radhika as opal is her birthstone, and the diamond is Anant's birthstone. Complementing the necklace, she wore delicate heart-shaped diamond earrings and a matching diamond bracelet, which enhanced her look altogether.

To-be-Ambani Bahu picked heirloom jewelry for the Mameru function

Kickstarting the pre-wedding ceremonies prior to the much-awaited wedding, Radhika Merchant’s one of the first functions was the Mameru ceremony. The Ambani family hosted this function and the bride-to-be dolled up in the best way possible.

She looked her best all decked up in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga, featuring intricate gold taar zardosi embroidery and a 'Durga Shloka' inscribed on the borders. While, the blouse was inspired by vintage Koti designs, adding a traditional yet elegant flair to the outfit.

Radhika's stylist, Rhea Kapoor revealed that Radhika added a sentimental touch to her look. She opted to wear the same jewelry her mother, Shaila Merchant, wore at her own Mameru ceremony. This included a stunning gold choker, matching jhumkas, bangles, and a maang tika.

Merchant took it up a notch by adding the most gorgeous hair accessories that added regal charm to her braided tresses. Featuring multi-colored stones and tiny golden droplets, Radhika Merchant’s jewelry choice was certainly inspiration-worthy!

Radhika glows in a pristine white saree and a cutesy nath with mang tika

Radhika Merchant opted to keep it simple and stunning for the Grah Shanti Puja. She was spotted donning a pristine white saree with golden borders. She teamed her elegant six yards with a contrasting pink blouse with golden zari. Radhika draped the saree in a Gujarati traditional style and looked mesmerizing and radiant.

Styling her look in the most beautiful way, the bride-to-be opted for diamond jewelry that included a statement choker, matching dangler earrings, mang tika, and a prominent Maharashtrian-style nath. The diamonds and the pearl detailing of her jewelry complemented her saree look perfectly and tied it all together.

From re-wearing jewelry to opting for heirloom ones, Radhika Merchant’s jewelry game is certainly going to be a trendsetter for upcoming brides. While each of her looks was breathtaking, comment down below and let us know which one is your favorite.

