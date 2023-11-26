4-times Sonam Kapoor gave us major winter-ready inspiration with THESE fits

Hello there, fashionistas! With winter approaching, it's time to improve our style game and stay cozy in some beautiful winter apparel. And who better to go to for inspiration than Sonam Kapoor? If you follow her on Instagram, you'll know she's the queen of warm and big looks. Her garments not only keep her warm, but they also make a big fashion statement.

So, prepare to dig into this list and receive some major winter fashion inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account. She's got it all, from thick jackets to fashionable trench coats. Trust me when I say that these styles will keep you warm and looking fantastic all season!

Sonam Kapoor’s winter-ready looks

PC: Dinesh Ahuja

This dress by Sonam Kapoor is an excellent showstopper for your next winter party night. This a shimmering, sparkling, and gleaming little dress in a stunning golden tone, it not only screams glamor, but its jewel neckline also keeps you warm. Not only that, but Sonam wore it with a full-sleeved jacket with eye-catching wavy line designs. What a way to make a statement! The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress completed the ensemble with thigh-high boots that provide an extra oomph factor. With this outfit, you'll be turning heads and stealing the show wherever you go.

PC: Sasha Jairam

The Ranjhanaa fame is back with a new look that gives us all the cozy sensations. She wore a gorgeous plaid patterned dress that hit just above the knee, creating a sophisticated and classic style. But it was the jacket she draped over it that drew our attention. With its flap collar, it threw us back into the vintage era and exuded those monochrome vibes that we absolutely love. The plaid dress paired with the vintage-inspired blazer struck the right blend between traditional and contemporary. What's more, guess what? To complete the appearance, choose calf-length boots in the black color as The Zoya Factor star. This suit will keep you warm and fashionable all winter.

Sonam Kapoor’s other two warm and cozy looks

PC: The House Of Pixels

If you like beige and cream colors, this winter-ready ensemble is for you. Take a hint from the Mausam actress, who recently wore a gorgeous beige strapless gown with a tea-length skirt. But she went a step further by covering it with a similar colored trench coat. This coat has an unusual notched lapel collar with shoulder straps, which adds a sense of refinement to the overall look. And here's the twist: instead of the traditional boots, Kapoor chose black glossy polished loafers. Talk about defying fashion conventions! The surprising pairing demonstrates the importance of experimenting with various styles during winter.

PC: Vaishnav Praveen

If you want to keep your winter wardrobe as simple as possible while yet looking attractive, the Aisha actress’ current outfit is for you. She looked lovely with a deep scoop neckline shirt and a stunning green-hued high-waisted skirt. This combination is all about elegance and simplicity, making it ideal for individuals who like a more subdued approach. Sonam paired the ensemble with a jacket with a notched lapel neck, longline length, and full sleeves to lend a sense of refinement. This jacket not only keeps you warm but also provides a sophisticated and professional touch to your outfit.

We hope you found this winter-ready listicle featuring Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks helpful. We'd love to hear from you if you intend to wear one of these ensembles this winter! Tell us which look you plan to incorporate into your winter outfit. We can't wait to see how you'll kill your winter style, whether it's the golden ensemble, the plaid printed dress, the beige and creme fits, or the minimalistic stylish set. So, don't forget to tell us about your fashion choices in the comments area below. Have fun styling!

