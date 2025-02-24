4 times when Bollywood Beauties wore Sabyasachi's sequin saree in different colors: Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor

Sequin sarees are the new hype in the fashion industry, and now, many B-town ladies have embraced it with absolute perfection. Whether it’s an award function or a wedding, actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have draped these sequin sarees in different colors from the famous designer, Sabyasachi, each exuding its own charm. Let’s take a closer at their ensemble.

1. Kareena Kapoor

For an award night, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to get dressed in the Sabyasachi silver sequin saree, which made the actress look like she was draped in the piece curated meticulously with the star. It was a pure, mesmerizing moment to admire. The clean pleats were visible at the waist, and one side of the pallu was attached to her blouse while the other fell gracefully on her arms.

She paired her sequin saree with a plain fabric blouse designed with sleeveless details and a plunging neckline, adding a bold edge. For her styling, she decided to tie her hair back into a neatly tied bun, leaving no tresses loose. Striking stud earrings and rings perfectly enhanced her appearance.

2. Alia Bhatt

For Aadar Jain’s wedding in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt considered Sabyasachi’s sequin saree the perfect choice to turn heads. The soft pink saree radiated shine, and its shimmery fabric made it shimmer. Like Kareena, the Raazi actress styled it with a plain fabric blouse, creating an ideal monochrome ensemble.

Not holding herself back from creating a masterpiece look, the actress decided to accessorize her saree with the heavily embellished choker neckpiece—it was a statement with the creative design and ears highlighted with the studs. For the hairstyle, the actress twisted her front strands and tied them back into a bun.

3. Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl in a saree is indeed WOW, and when it’s sequins, the word that defines her beauty is BREATHTAKING. She wore a gorgeous green Sabyasachi saree—a perfect package of glamor and elegance. The actress paired it with a velvet sleeveless blouse with cleavage, adding a bold edge.

She left her long tresses open, parted in the middle. The choker neckpiece added an understated sophistication to her neck and ears, adorned with stone-studded round earrings. It can be a perfect cocktail look to recreate.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the real fashion queen, once graced the red carpet in an enchanting beige sequined Sabyasachi creation. It resembled the one Alia and Kareena wore but in a different shade. This classic couture ensemble was paired with a backless blouse, adding a trendy twist to her appearance.

Maintaining the shiny effect of her ensemble, the actress kept things minimal with the drop earrings and messy bun hairstyle, ensuring all eyes admired the stunning saree. Overall, Deepika was a glamorous vision that we constantly wanted to admire.

In conclusion, we can’t decide which of the four sarees is best. They were equally bold and glamorous, each making a statement with its signature charm.

Which of these four Sabyasachi sarees did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!