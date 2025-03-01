5 Best dressed of the week: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more who captured our attention with their style statements

This week in fashion, our B-town ladies have dazzled with grace and confidence, effortlessly nailing every appearance. From glamorous events to chic street style, we’ve rounded up the five best-dressed stars who captured our attention with their signature charm and stunning fashion choices. Let’s dive in!

1. Kiara Advani

For an event, mom-to-be Kiara Advani broke fashion norms with her bewitching look in Balenciaga’s black pussy bow collar shirt. Designed with a high neckline and loose balloon sleeves, it ensured both a relaxed and stylish vibe. She paired it with a black midi skirt from the same brand, featuring a flattering silhouette that created stunning monochrome magic.

The ensemble already screamed glamour, but Kiara didn’t settle for fewer accessories. Her neck was luxuriously adorned with The Alchemist’s Amphora necklace, her ears were accentuated with structured statement earrings, and rings added elegance to her fingers. Further, she elevated her beauty with kohl-rimmed eyes for a touch of allure, neutral-toned blush, and a glossy nude-orange lipstick as the final touch. She looked absolutely ethereal, proving that black never goes wrong.

2. Ananya Panday

Attending an event in Melbourne, Australia, Ananya Panday—the OG Bae—channeled her reel character, proving that fashion is her forte. She dropped a series of images posing in an enchanting satin and velvet midi dress from Rasario, worth Rs 1,83,688. The dreamy design featured cut-out details at the front, a halterneck style, and a cute black bow as the perfect finishing touch. The high-slit cut in the middle added just the right amount of boldness to her look.

Her accessories were equally striking, with diamond stud earrings that commanded attention and a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist. Keeping it subtle yet radiant, her makeup featured a soft blush glow, smudged kajal, and nude lipstick, completing the effortlessly elegant look.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor exudes boss babe vibes in her elegant formal ensemble. She donned a DIOR outfit featuring a structured purple blazer with a lapel collar and tailored full sleeves. Perfectly complementing it, she paired the blazer with a matching purple midi skirt that cascaded from her waist to just above her ankle—ideal for making a powerful impression. Her look served as the perfect inspiration for a boardroom meeting.

Elevating her ensemble, she accessorized with chic stud earrings and statement rings, adding a touch of refinement. She also carried a luxurious ₹5,70,000 DIOR bag, further enhancing her sophisticated aura. Keeping her makeup radiant yet understated, she opted for a minimal concealer and foundation base, perfectly blushed cheeks, and a nude-shade lipstick that added a dewy finish.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her stunning look in a classic Falguni Shane Peacock white couture creation. The glamorous gown featured intricate details, including a sheer shirt design with half sleeves that seamlessly blended with the strapless silhouette, creating a cohesive and elegant piece. Cinched at the waist, the gown cascaded into a voluminous flare, enhancing its couture finesse.

Her styling was equally breathtaking. She elevated the ensemble with oversized stud earrings, adding a touch of sophistication. Her beauty game was on point, exuding a radiant, milky glow complemented by a rosy blush on her cheekbones and glossy lips. For her hair, she opted for a sleek tied-back look, with delicate front strands falling effortlessly on her face, completing her ethereal appearance.

5. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit’s charm is timeless, and she continues to redefine elegance with every appearance. This week, she embraced her love for sarees, draped in a stunning floral masterpiece. She wore a lightweight white saree adorned with delicate red floral embroidery from the brand Pero. The structured edges added a contemporary touch, while she paired it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a classic round neckline.

For accessories, she kept it minimal yet elegant with delicate dangler earrings and statement rings. Her hairstyle perfectly framed her face—a sleek ponytail secured with a white ribbon, complemented by softly parted front strands.

Each look this week has left us inspired to recreate them for special occasions, proving that effortless style never goes unnoticed. With so much fashion inspiration, we can’t wait to see what’s next. Stay tuned!