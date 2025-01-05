5 best white sarees for Makar Sankranti inspired by Bollywood Beauties: Alia Bhatt to Rashmika Mandanna

The first festival of the year is finally around the corner. We are talking about Makar Sankranti, which is the best time to fly kites and enjoy sweets. But isn’t it great if you add some style to it? And for this, what is a better option than a white saree? They’re elegant, soft, and rich.

Inspired by our Bollywood actresses, we've got you 5 beautiful white saree looks that will surely convince you to try them out for this year’s Makar Sankranti. Let’s take a quick glimpse at each of them.

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has a soft corner for sarees. Her love for them is evident; one look that has always stuck in our minds is her white saree look. She wore a sheer white saree adorned with intricate golden detailing at the hem, and traditional motifs extended all over the saree.

She styled it best with the matching blouse with short sleeves and a scooped neckline. This minimal and elegant saree is a perfect Makar Sankranti look, just right for starting the auspicious and fun day with something traditional.

2. Keerthy Suresh

South Indian charm has always been unbeatable. The Baby John actress wore a South Indian style white saree with golden detailing at the ends and subtle traditional designs, adding an elegant charm to her appearance. The saree was beautifully draped at the waist, and one side of the pallu was left open to fall on her arms.

Keerthy Suresh paired her saree with the scalloped neckline blouse with a sleeveless design and prepared with lightweight fabric.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The gorgeous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked equally glamorous and elegant in a white sheer saree. The saree's white floral embroidery added graceful allure, and the intricate work on the ends added an edge to her appearance. This Sankranti, you can wear this saree and style it minimally for an unforgettable moment.

As for the actress, she wore her saree with a sleeveless and deep neckline blouse. But the best part was the golden detailing on the straps extending over her blouse.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

The floral sheer saree always hits differently. It’s always minimal and elegant. Aditi Rao Hydari embraced her floral charm beautifully. She was all dolled up in her saree, made with rich sheer saree featuring floral prints. With the perfect drapes at the waist and the pallu attached to the blouse from one side and the other falling on her arms, Aditi looked absolutely perfect in her saree.

For a well-coordinated look, she wore a blouse with a round neckline and sheer full sleeves. This Makar Sankranti recreated this look and embraced the festive spirit.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in a white saree is always a sight to behold. For this Makar Sankranti, try Alia Bhatt’s white saree look that features rich white fabric adorned with a white floral print and golden detailing at the hem. She amped up her femininity with the perfect drapes and pallu slipping on her arms.

For the blouse, she was wearing a half-sleeve and a plunging neckline design. It was equally subtle and elegant, perfect for a polished appearance.

All these white sarees can be styled to perfection with minimal accessories and soft makeup glam. So, this Makar Sankranti, drop your usual outfits and choose something different and elegant. Save these white saree looks now!

