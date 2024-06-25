5 black shirt combination ideas inspired by Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, others to elevate your style for any occasion

In the world of men’s fashion, there’s one item that stands out as a classic essential: the black shirt. It’s a staple that every man should have in his wardrobe. Whether you are heading to work, going out for a casual hangout, or attending a formal event, the black shirt is your go-to piece. There are ample black shirt combinations you can wear and try on different occasions.

Well, here are some inspired black shirt combinations you can try, making it a smart investment for your wardrobe.

5 casual black shirt combination ideas inspired by celebs

Casual Cool black shirt combination

Get inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s casual, cool style by pairing a black shirt with pinstripe pants and a bucket hat for a laid-back vibe. You can pick a crisp black button-down shirt and pair it with tailored pinstripe pants. Wear loafers or dress shoes to complete the look, or sneakers for a more casual vibe. For a polished appearance, opt for accessories like a leather belt, hat, or tie.

Business ready look with black shirt

To create a business-ready look with a black shirt combination, you can opt for a fitted black shirt like Sidharth to create a streamlined silhouette. You can neatly tuck it in for a clean appearance. Layering a blazer over a shirt to create a structured appearance is also an option. To complete the look, add shoes like oxfords and derbies for a professional finish. For accessories, you can add a tie for a more office appearance.

Smart casuals

A black shirt with a bomber jacket can create a stylish and casual look, like Ayushmann Khurrana. You can choose a black well-fitted shirt or a polo shirt and add a bomber jacket or cropped jacket that contrasts nicely with it. There’s also the option of choosing a jacket in colors like tan, grey, or olive green for a smart look. For a more casual vibe, you can opt for chinos or straight-leg jeans. Sneakers are the perfect choice of footwear to finish this look.

Festive ready look ft. black shirt

If you want to create a black shirt combination for festive days, take a leaf from Ranveer Singh’s book. You can opt for a well fitted black shirt that suits the occasion, like a classic button-down design or a dressy black polo style. You can opt for a long jacket with festive embellishments, such as embroidery, sequins, or traditional motifs. One can choose straight-fit pants or flared pants, whichever suits the silhouette of your jacket. Opting for metallic shoes will add more festive flair.

Night out ready

If you want to create a stylish, eye-catching night-out-ready black shirt combination, get inspired by Rajkummar Rao’s look. Wear a black shirt and layer it with an embellished jacket or blazer with metallic accents or embroidery. To create a cohesive look, add black fitted pants. A statement watch, rings, or cufflinks will not overshadow the outfit, and you can also add a pocket square or a stylish belt.

Therefore, a black shirt is not just a cloth that is worn; it is a wardrobe essential. Inspired by celebrities, there are limitless stylish black shirt combinations that one can consider wearing depending on the occasion.

Hence, no matter whether you are aiming for a casual vibe or dressing up for a special occasion, the black shirt guarantees you a fine dress code and will make you look sharp. Invest in a few good, well-fitted black shirts, and you can always seamlessly glide through any scenarios that may come your way.

