5 celeb-approved hairstyles for wedding season; from Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor

Are you bored with the same old braids and open hairstyles? Don't be concerned because we've got your back! This wedding season, we’ve compiled a list of celebrity-approved hairstyles specifically for you. These lovely divas, from Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor, have never failed to give us big hair goals. So, if you're going to a wedding this season and want to dress up, we've got you covered.

Prepare to slay with these amazing hairstyles. These hairstyles will make you the star of the show, whether it's a sophisticated updo or a stunning half-up half-down style. So, farewell, boring hair, and hello, jaw-dropping locks!

When in doubt add roses like Alia Bhatt does

If you're wearing a beautiful spotless white saree but are sick of the same old bun hairdo, don't worry, we've got the ideal inspiration for you. Look no further than the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress and her gorgeous hairstyle. When in doubt this wedding season, why not add a touch of romanticism to your open wavy locks with some stunning red roses? It's the ideal way to add a splash of color and take your style to the next level of sophistication. So go ahead and channel your inner Bollywood diva with this Alia-approved hairstyle.

Fuss-free style by opting for a bun hairdo like Shilpa Shetty

Do you have an outfit with a lot of embellishments? Or perhaps you just want a simple hairdo that looks effortlessly chic? Look no further than the Sukhee actress and her gorgeous bun hairstyle. This basic swept-back bun with a central partition is ideal for keeping your hair neatly tucked in place. Leave a few flicks in front for an added bit of drama. It's a haircut that's both attractive and functional, letting you show off your clothes without having to fuss with your hair. Take Shilpa's lead and flaunt that bun with confidence!

Sara Ali Khan’s voluminous open tresses with one heavy accessory

Hello there, open hairstyle fans! We've got an incredible scoop for you. Prepare to be inspired by the gorgeous Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star’s lesson in sporting a single item with open hairstyling. She has this fantastic method where she fashions her open hair into gentle curls, giving her tresses a voluminous and gorgeous appearance. And the icing on the cake? She pulls it off with a single maang tikka adornment. It's the ideal way to spruce up your ensemble this wedding season. So, harness your inner Sara Ali Khan and crush the game.

Janhvi Kapoor’s simple swept back minimalistic style

When it comes to hairstyles, minimalism is crucial when you're short on time. Guess what’s more? For you to bookmark, we have the ideal go-to style. Take a cue from the Bawaal actor’s gorgeous hairstyle and her effortlessly stylish demeanor. Create this style by splitting your hair horizontally and tucking the front piece behind your head. Allow the other half of your hair to fall in crisp, straight, open locks. It's a basic yet elegant haircut that exudes refinement without taking hours of time and effort. So, the next time you're rushing out the door, save Janhvi's style and effortlessly flaunt that amazing look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s inspo on no need for simply braided hair with this accessory

Simple braids may be a thing of the past, but don't worry, because we've got some big braided hairstyle ideas for you in 2023! The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar fame is here to change things up with a fresh look. Consider a lengthy braid with a smooth center division and abundant flicks. Not only that, but she goes it a step further by accessorizing it with a lovely golden-toned braid adornment. It's a stylish and beautiful hairdo that's excellent for making a statement at any event. So, if you want to wear a new and beautiful braided style, take a cue from Shraddha and get ready to turn heads with your gorgeous braid game.

What hairstyle would you like to try this wedding season? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

