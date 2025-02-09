5 celebrity-inspired stylish fusion sarees that bring power dressing with a touch of desi glam; from Shraddha Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty

The wedding season demands the addition of sarees to your wardrobe. With a tad bit of a modern touch, fusion sarees are also in demand, and Bollywood divas are serving it. Here are 5 celebrity-inspired saree looks to add to your wardrobe.

1. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy delivered some power suit goals in this saree. She styled a striped saree with a blazer in the same pattern. Complete with a body-fit white shirt and a metallic-toned tie, the blouse featured two patterns, the top half in stripes and the bottom half in the same metallic tone as the tie.

The draped black saree with thin white stripes highlighted that she clearly works out. She chose to fashion a pair of black strappy heels and decided to drop all accessories. For a professional look, she tied her hair in a sleek bun. She put on some nude-toned makeup, blushed her cheeks, and plumped her lips with some pink lip shade.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has been a timeless fashion icon who stays on top of all trends. For one of her event looks, she wore a fusion saree and added an extra layer with a coat. Styled with a turtleneck full coverage blouse, she wore a black, white, and grey checkered saree.

She completed the look with a pair of black heels and a longline black woolen coat. Staying minimal on the accessories, she put on some studs, silver stacker bracelets, and some rings. Leaving her hair open, she swayed on the nude side for her makeup and applied some bronzer and a brown lip shade.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is a queen when it comes to pulling off fusion styles. She styled a traditional saree with a cropped blazer like a pro. The black blazer blouse had gold-colored sequined detailing and wide sleeves.

Styling a bright orange silk saree with the fit, she chose to not wear any accessories for this look. She flaunted her wavy locks which sat just above her shoulders. As for the makeup, she maintained a nude tone and accentuated her look in bright red lipstick with orange undertones.

4. Diana Penty

Taking over a fashion week event, Diana Penty definitely looked the part. Slaying in a saree and a trenchcoat, she looked stunning. She styled a plain beige-colored saree with a sleeveless top in crepe detailing. Adding a more modern touch, Penty topped the saree with a belt.

The actor played in monotones and added a beige trench coat to her look. Flaunting her bangs in open hair, she wore a pair of brown wedges. Staying on the makeup, she popped on some dark brown lipstick and a pair of black cat-eyed glares.

5. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is a name to remember when it comes to ethnic fashion. Looking gorgeous in a fusion saree, the actor served some boss lady vibes. She wore a simple grey saree with a white border and printed detailing.

She styled it with a full-sleeved beige-colored blazer and completed the look with a slim black belt. She accessorized with some loops and tied her hair in a slicked-back ponytail. Choosing simple makeup with neutral tones to complete the look, she put on a glossy rust-colored lipstick.

Sarees are a timeless piece of fashion and always elegant, no matter the occasion.

Fusion sarees are definitely here to stay and you shouldn’t fall behind on this trend. With celebrities slaying this fashion, you should take some styling cues from them.

What do you think of these celeb fusion saree looks? Let us know in the comments.