5 dreamy pastel colour sarees for weddings that will help you steal the spotlight just like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and others

Pastel sarees have become a staple for wedding celebrations, combining grace and modernity. These soft hues are perfect for creating timeless looks. Perhaps that’s why Bollywood icons like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan let pastel sarees redefine their wardrobes with their versatile charm.

If you’re shopping around for wedding attire or picking out the right pastel color sarees for a wedding in your family, look no further. We’ve rounded up 5 breathtaking pastel sarees that are ideal for celebratory events to help you shine at your next event.

5 Ethereal Pastel Colour Sarees for Wedding That Will Make You Look Magical

1. Janhvi’s Ombre Pastel Saree with an Off-Shoulder Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a custom Manish Malhotra saree featuring multicolored threadwork. The ombre pastel palette of lilac, pink, yellow, and blue makes it ideal for millennial weddings. After all, the saree's sheer fabric and embroidered borders add a sparkle, while the off-shoulder blouse has delicate net detailing that elevates the glam factor.

You can complete the look with a multi-layered beaded choker like Janhvi's and matching gemstone earrings. If you want to mix it up as a bridesmaid, you can also pair this with pearl accessories and a loose wavy hairstyle for a dreamy ensemble!

2. Katrina Kaif’s Pastel Pink Floral Saree with A Statement Belt

Katrina Kaif turned heads in this pastel pink floral Sabyasachi saree. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse and a sleek matching belt with a gold buckle. You can do the same and add delicate shoulder-grazing earrings and minimal makeup with rosy cheeks, a pink lip, and smoky eyes when you’re attending a wedding.

Additionally, you may add a statement belt and let your saree’s intricate details shine with subtle, dewy makeup and straight, sleek hair!

3. Sobhita’s Peachy Pastel Jamdani Woven Uppada Silk Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala chose a peachy Uppada silk saree, embracing her South Indian roots with this trendy masterpiece. Made with a Jamdani weaving technique, Uppada silk is ideal for brides with its intricate floral and faunal motifs. The pastel saree’s unique appeal lies in the feather-light fabric, making an Uppada saree perfect for weddings! You can style this look with temple jewelry and a low bun adorned with fresh flowers for a traditional yet regal vibe.

4. Shilpa’s Pastel Satin Saree with Side Pleats

Shilpa Shetty wore this neutral satin saree featuring unique waist gathers and side pleats for added drama. If you adore pastel color sarees for a wedding, simply style this with exquisite micro-mosaic jewelry and vintage earrings for a trendy look.

Intriguingly, Shilpa chose a vintage beaded bag and smokey eyes for her look. But you can pair such a satin saree with bold makeup and metallic heels to blend glamour and modernity for your event!

5. Kareena’s Pastel Pink Saree with Embroidered Motifs and Borders

Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes elegance in a pastel pink saree featuring subtle white embroidered motifs and borders. The outfit can look fabulous with a sleeveless blouse and a simple round neckline, as it is sophisticated but not garish, making it ideal for weddings.

You may also accessorize the ensemble like Kareena with a sleek diamond necklace with matching earrings and chic rings. Lastly, to recreate this look for weddings, opt for minimal yet striking makeup and leave your tresses in soft curls for a timeless charm!

So, whether it’s a soft blush pink saree like Kareena’s or a serene brown one like Shilpa’s, these sarees work beautifully for brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests alike. Feel free to create your own iconic look with pastel color sarees for weddings if you’re inspired by these Bollywood stars. But do remember to style them with the right accessories, makeup, and draping techniques to take your wedding ensemble to a whole new level!

