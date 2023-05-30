5 fashion-forward outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on 'FRIENDS' that you can still rock

As one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time, FRIENDS not only captivated audiences with its humor and unforgettable characters but also left a lasting impression on the fashion world with its fashion-forward costumes, hairstyles, makeup looks, and overall outfits. Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed the quirky and lovable Phoebe Buffay on the show, did more than just sing her heart out and make everyone sway to the tune of Smelly Cat. She showcased an eclectic sense of style that continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts even today.

Many fashion forward outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe on the show can still be worn with confidence and flair for a cool and fashionable look. Don’t believe us? Well, we come bearing proof, let’s look back at her outfits on the occasion of her birthday.

Five outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow that are still beyond fashionable

Phoebe's bohemian style was an integral part of her character, and Lisa Kudrow effortlessly brought it to life. One standout outfit that exemplified this aesthetic was her bohemian chic look with an orange flowy maxi skirt paired with a fitted printed velvet shirt. She completed her look with a beaded black necklace and straight, open hair. You can still easily rock this funky look with a matching purse and sunglasses as well as enhance the attire with a pair of strappy sandals or ankle boots for a touch of Phoebe's free-spirited charm. Don’t you think so?

Phoebe's penchant for layering was evident in her fashion choices, and it added an extra dose of eccentricity to her outfits. One memorable layered ensemble featured Lisa Kudrow in a quirky combination of a white sweater under a black sleeveless, floor-length dress. She completed the look with black layered necklaces and black boots. You can easily recreate this look and add a nice sling bag for a classy touch. Don’t be afraid to mix patterns and textures to capture Phoebe's whimsical style.

During the FRIENDS era, grunge fashion was at its peak, and Phoebe occasionally embraced this trend. Lisa Kudrow effortlessly channeled the edgy and rebellious vibe of the era with her '90s grunge outfits. To achieve this look, opt for ripped denim jeans, a band T-shirt, or a flannel shirt. You can even add a denim or leather jacket, accessorize with studded belts or chokers, and complete the ensemble with combat boots. Embrace the nonchalant spirit of Phoebe's grunge style, and you'll exude an effortlessly cool aura.

Phoebe's style wasn't limited to bohemian and quirky outfits; she also embraced feminine and romantic ensembles. One beautiful example was Lisa Kudrow in this pink dress channeling her inner Barbie with her hair set perfectly, matching pink heels, and pink statement earrings. To capture the essence of this look, opt for a short dress in soft hues like blush pink or lavender, add matching accessories, a nice bag, and of course, sunglasses. Complete the outfit with matching strappy sandals or heels, and you'll radiate elegance and grace.

Lisa Kudrow's character, Phoebe was never afraid to experiment with bold, deep necklines and sexy outfits. One such iconic outfit was the black dress with a deep neckline that she wore to attend Mike’s sister’s party and make him jealous. She paired the long dress with a black necklace, a black bracelet, and a matching bag. She also went all out in terms of her makeup for this one. You can recreate this look with a similar dress in any color of your choice. Don’t forget to match your accessories, bag, sunglasses, and sandals for the Phoebe flair and zing!

What did you think of these outfits? Would you want them in your closet? Comment below to share your views with us.

