5 golden outfits from Nora Fatehi’s wardrobe that proves her as a fashion goddess

Cover yourself up with all golden vibes. Nora Fatehi, one of the most loved actresses always keeps her fashion game high. She has a great taste on styling and carrying herself. The dancing queen enjoys a massive fan following across the world. With the wedding season knocking in, Nora Fatehi’s beautiful and gorgeous pictures on golden outfits are definitely a must-check. Scroll through the pictures below:

Stunning!

The Dilbar girl surely gives us some sizzling looks with this click. She can be seen sporting a heavy worked golden ethnic dress. These pictures are from the shoot of her song Kusukusu. Well, don’t miss her calm and attractive looks on her face. Elegant!

Nora Fatehi’s picture from Diwali is indeed too beautiful. She is wearing an outfit paired with a golden dupatta that punches with heavy embroidery. The small bindi on her completes the look for her. Alluring!

The marvellous dancer flashes her aura in this white sheer six-yard with golden border designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired the saree with a sleeveless golden and white coloured blouse. Wow is the word for her. Bossy!

She is the queen of her own world in these pictures. She can be seen flaunting her bossy looks in this golden pantsuit with a plunging neckline and heavy jewellery. She captioned the post, “Somebody plz tell him who the eff I is.. i mack them dudes up, back coupes up, and chuck the deuce up..” Shimmering!

Her style is totally on point in this western outfit. While sharing the picture she wrote, “In my case, all that glitter is gold.” The metallic gold strapless top paired with an animal print asymmetrical skirt and black pencil heels can never go out of style.

